In Baku, during SPECA Week, the United Nations program for Central Asian countries, member states signed new agreements to develop better international relations between Asia and Europe.

Baku welcomed participants in SPECA Week, a special UN program designed for the countries of Central Asia. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the program and it was the first time that a summit of leaders of SPECA states was held.

The main theme focuses on transforming the region into a connectivity hub with global reach. Sustainable transport, trade and energy are among the key areas of SPECA, which was established in 1998 to facilitate the integration of these countries into the global economy and to be a platform for cooperation aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Went.

Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations at ‘record high’

SPECA unites five Central Asian countries along with Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and two UN agencies. The Summit endorsed the creation of the SPECA Multi-Partner Trust Fund under the auspices of the United Nations.

Azerbaijan, which is this year’s chair of SPECA, will provide $3.5 million to the fund.

“This program is based on economic relations between Central Asia and Azerbaijan; Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said, today we see a new dimension of that conversation.

“During the past two years, interaction between Azerbaijan and all Central Asian countries and between Central Asian countries is at a record high. So this is a new reality and we need to take advantage of it.

“We have excellent relations with all SPECA states. We have a lot of investment projects now: Azerbaijan invests in Central Asia, and Central Asians invest in Azerbaijan. We have projects like the East-West Trans-Caspian Route, “Which is one of the most attractive transport routes for Central Asia – connecting to the Black Sea and the Mediterranean and then to Europe through integrated connectivity projects. We see a lot of positive dynamics on the political track.”

A connectivity hub: boosting the region’s economic potential

The Baku Declaration adopted at the summit emphasized the strong political will to jointly harness the region’s vast economic potential.

Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, “The analysis shows an opportunity to increase our countries’ mutual trade turnover from the current $52 billion to $100 billion by 2030.”

The SPECA Economic Forum held before the summit discussed how the region can become a connectivity hub between Europe and Asia.

“This is the most important forum that brings together one of the largest regions of the world’s landlocked countries,” said Samad Bashirli, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy and co-chair of the SPECA Economic Forum.

“As landlocked countries, we need to cooperate and enhance our transport cooperation, which will ease our trade and enhance our integration into the world economy,” he said.

SPECA is important to improve the logistics capacity and performance index of trade corridors for landlocked countries.

“We see a huge role for digital solutions in ensuring that goods can move much faster through the corridor between Europe and Asia,” said Dmitry Mariasin, UNECE Deputy Executive Secretary and fellow co-chair of the SPECA Economic Forum.

“It’s about adopting UN norms and standards on how member countries clear customs, how goods documentation is exchanged. It’s about ensuring that different parts of the ecosystem, traders , customs officials and government officials can use the same approach, and virtually one language can be used; and that is what we are focusing on on the UN side.”

Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

The Trans-Caspian international transport route played a key role on the stage. This multilateral, multimodal corridor connects China and Europe, passing through the region through ferry terminals, rail systems and roads in various countries.

To increase the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, a roadmap for digitalization of multimodal data and document exchange, in accordance with UN standards and documents, was endorsed in Baku.

“The idea is to harmonize digitalization across the entire supply chain using UN standards as well as UN semantic standards and reference data models, so that data can flow seamlessly throughout the supply chain, from one region to another, from transportation to Can go from one mode to another. The other is the supply chain. “The topic of discussion in all of these is interoperability,” said Mario Apostolov, Regional Advisor to UNECE’s ECT Division.

“This is a multimodal route that we are trying to develop; as demand has increased, we expect that when SPECA’s decisions and recommendations are implemented it will have a multiplier effect that will significantly increase freight traffic on our corridor ,” Gaidar revealed Abdikarimov, General Secretary of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Kazakhstan is ‘very serious’ about green energy transition

How SPECA can become an area of ​​interconnected energy systems while moving towards low carbon energy sources was another major topic of discussion in Baku.

“We are really encouraging Member States to increase renewable energy resources, integrate them into their energy mix through low- and zero-carbon technologies, strengthen the capacity of the grid to absorb additional renewable energy capacity “Achieving energy resilience and achieving net zero,” said Eva Brkic, Economic Affairs Officer at UNECE.

UN agencies are working with SPECA states, helping to develop tools and design energy policies to achieve flexible and carbon neutral energy systems.

Euronews asked Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev how his country sees the net-zero transition.

“We are quite serious about decarbonizing our economy and diversifying our economy, with an emphasis on the development of non-carbon sectors in Kazakhstan,” he told Euronews.

“This is a challenge. First of all there needs to be a major change in our mentality, and I accept that this is a general trend in global economic development, and Kazakhstan will not be left behind, and at the same time we are far behind.” Committed to environmental protection. “Yes, Kazakhstan is still dependent on coal in its energy mix, but I think the situation will change positively in the near future.”

The energy potential of the region is huge. SPECA states are working to diversify energy transit routes to global markets.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev said, “Energy resources are unevenly distributed. To ensure the energy security of countries, there is a purposeful need for cooperation and interconnection.”

“The SPECA program on the platform helps to promote this cooperation as well as support various infrastructure projects and the ongoing discussions across the organization and the harmonization of rules and legislation.”

Climate change and depletion of water resources are among the significant challenges in the region. Undoubtedly, SPECA can play an important role in addressing these challenges.

