Speaking at a Fortune event, Ray Dalio publicly addressed the bombshell book about his hedge fund

Stories of shocking, unauthorized revelations about Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates have been circulating far and wide since they were published earlier this month.

in the book, capital, new York Times Reporter Rob Copeland highlights Bridgewater’s consistently disappointing returns as it became the world’s largest hedge fund. But the crux of the story lies in its portrayal of the company’s culture: which, according to the book, was allegedly plagued by widespread surveillance and public humiliation. One of the most devastating scenes comes early on, when Dalio chews out one of his superiors, who was pregnant at the time, sobbing that he sends it to all employees and potential job candidates. Showed to.

Shortly after the book’s release, Dalio criticized Copeland in a post on LinkedIn, and Bridgewater Associates issued a scathing response calling the book “ridiculous” and “a false and misleading portrayal of our company, culture, and community.” Went.

This week, Dalio spoke live about the book in an interview on stage at the Fortune Global Forum conference Luck CEO Alan Murray.

Dalio said the book was a black eye for all journalists. He said there were “over 400” instances where a fact checker found points that Copeland had allegedly “made up”. He condemned the state of journalism in America, where he said that “in the name of journalistic freedom, journalists can actually make up things and deliberately lie in the United States.” Dalio does not mention the extensive on-the-record sourcing in the book, which also included some of Bridgewater’s most senior associates over the years.

Dalio told the audience that his goal is to move on from all this. “From this point on, I’m not going to pay much attention to it,” he said. But the rest of us may have trouble doing so.

A few weeks ago I spent a few days hiding under a blanket in front of my fireplace reading a series of anecdotes from a completely new genre: hedge fund horror stories. Throughout the book, you see Dalio keep adding “Principles” – according to the book, a series of laws for self-improvement that were apparently treated as principles by some employees. As an example, here’s a principle: “Not all opinions are equally valuable so don’t treat them that way. Almost everyone has an opinion, but they are not all equally valuable. Many are useless or even harmful. Therefore it is not logical to consider them equally valuable. For example, the views of people with no track record or experience are not equal to the views of people with great track records and experience.

Or another: “Never say anything about a person that you would not say to him directly. If you do, you are a disgusting weasel.”

One excerpt I particularly liked was how one employee saw them:

Once Dalio learned that his new valued employee was struggling in boot camp, he asked for some time to talk. [Jon] Rubenstein, armed with what he had learned about the Bridgewater founder’s love of honesty, decided to give Dalio a piece of his mind:

“You have three hundred and seventy-five principles. They are not principles. Toyota has fourteen principles. Amazon has fourteen principles. There are ten in the Bible. Three hundred and seventy-five cannot possibly be principles. They are an instruction manual.”

Dalio blamed himself. It’s my mistake that I expected you to appreciate such a complex system so quickly,’ said the Bridgewater founder. Principles cannot simply be memorized and then immediately assimilated – the only way to understand them is to live them. Dalio called the principles a “way of being”.

Strange.

If you ask me, hedge funds are better off sticking to the work they’re paid to do: making money for limited partners rather than engaging in philosophy. On that thread, I found it particularly interesting that only 20% of Bridgewater’s employees — which at its peak was about 2,000 people — were actually doing any investing or research, according to capital, This is particularly noteworthy because there was an entire investigative team (led at one time by former Deputy Attorney General James Comey) dedicated to uncovering and punishing staffers’ missteps. At one point, the book details a six-week investigation into who was responsible for purchasing whiteboard erasers that did not erase well enough. Not to mention the uproar over an employee not bringing bagels to the office.

Dalio may be eager for the rest of us to move on from this book. But it offers a rare, vivid and troubling glimpse of a hedge fund that leaned too heavily into crafting corporate culture. And much of that history has been kept secret until now.

venture deals

, wormholeThe Cayman Islands-based platform, which is designed to allow developers from different blockchains to communicate with each other, has raised $225 million in funding. jump trading, brevan howard, Coinbase Ventures, Multicoin CapitalAnd others.

, adionicsLes Ulis, a France-based company developing a lithium extraction process, raised $27 million in Series B funding. Square meter led the round and participated in bpifrance, supernova investment, Celeste ManagementAnd oviwe,

, mytosLondon, UK-based biotech platform that automates cell manufacturing raises $19 million in Series A funding. Buckley Ventures led the round and participated in IQ Capital And wing vc,

, squintA San Jose, California-based mobile app that uses AI and AR to automate data entry and generate custom processes raised $13 million in Series A funding. sequoia capital led the round and participated in Menlo Ventures,

, Biolexis TherapeuticsUtah-based American Fork, a company that uses AI for metabolic drug discovery, has raised $10 million in Series A funding. clark capital,

, Aparium BioBrooklyn, NY-based protein engineering company raises $9 million in seed expansion OMX Ventures, axial vc, KDT VenturesAnd Civilization Enterprise,

, titleThe Miami, Florida-based platform for automated newsletter creation raised $5.3 million in seed funding. Las Olas Venture Capital And Raj Ventures led the round and participated in BDMI, Florida Opportunity FundAnd McClatchy,

, antidoteThe Redmond, Washington-based developer of Copilot, an AI for manufacturing processes, raised $5.3 million in funding. Glasswing Ventures, One Way VenturesAnd Indicator Ventures Led the round and was joined by existing investors Argon Ventures, differentiated enterprise, Ascend Vietnam VenturesAnd others.

, @hotelWashington, DC-based hotel booking platform raises $4 million in funding Jeff Boyd, robert mylod, PAR Capitaland others

, lucky fuckAustin, Texas-based sugar-free energy drink raises $4 million in seed funding fictitious enterprise,

, LailaA Berlin, Germany-based platform that uses short-form video and AI to connect users with travel plans raised €3M ($3.3 million) in seed funding. Firstminute Capital And m13 Led the round and others also joined.

private equity

, KKR agreed to acquire the remaining 37% stake in Global Atlantic Financial GroupThe New York City-based provider of insurance and reinsurance services, for approximately $2.7 billion.

, black Stone agreed to take NomadA Seattle, Washington-based online pet-care services marketplace, taken private for $2.3 billion.

, rocket softwarewith the help of Bain CapitalAgreed to acquire the application modernization and connectivity business of open textFor $2.3 billion.

, blue halois a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partnersacquired Ipsolon Research, a Frederick, MD-based designer and creator of software defined radio technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, inno-pakis a portfolio company of Emerald Lake Capital Managementacquired Albany Packaging, an Ontario, Canada-based designer and manufacturer of paperboard cartons. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, Madison Dearborn Partners acquired T2S Solutions, a Belcamp, MD-based provider of R&D, prototyping, engineering and technology products for critical programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community and other U.S. government agencies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, SCI Flooring, a portfolio company of Rainier Partnersacquired United Carpet, a Hazlewood, Mo.-based floor covering provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, talent groupis a portfolio company of Osceola Capitalacquired Progilysis Solutions, a Phoenix, Ariz.-based IT staffing and IT managed solutions provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

fund + fund of funds

, tola capitalThe Seattle, Washington-based venture capital firm raised $230 million for its third fund focused on startups developing enterprise software.

