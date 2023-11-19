By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, November 19, GNA – The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to be deliberate in their actions to improve the welfare of their constituents.

He said, MPs can achieve this by giving respect through their work.

“We cannot ignore the fact that the media and public auditors of ethics, performance and standards constantly monitor us, we cannot remain oblivious to their watchful eyes; Now the time has come that we wake up to this reality.

“As leaders, it is our duty. We can also earn a badge of honor beyond the title of Honorable. Let us strive to be known for honorable actions and character, not just for our attached labels,” he said.

Mr Bagbin made the appeal when he addressed MPs at the inauguration of the 2023 two-day post-budget workshop held at the Parliament House, Accra.

The primary goal of the annual post-budget workshop is to equip MPs and senior officials of the Parliamentary Service with the skills necessary to scrutinize the budget and economic policy of the executive branch of government for the 2024 financial year.

It also aims to provide parliamentarians with information about the budget and make inquiries to provide an effective oversight role clarifying government policies and programmes.

The key expected outcomes will be the deliberations on the merits of the statement on the House floor in the upcoming day’s relevant legislation and the final Appropriations Act for the 2024 fiscal year.

Therefore, he reminded MPs of their duties towards their representatives who trusted them and were expecting them to prove their worth as title duty holders.

He said that according to the Afrobarometer survey report (Round 91) conducted in July 2022, there has been an indication of a lack of trust in democratic institutions in the country.

“As for trust rating, the courts have ten percent; President 14 percent; Election Commission ten percent and Parliament eight percent.

“Honorable members, we have to change our minds, attitudes and ways of conducting ourselves and our business. If you are not worried about the rating. I’m really distressed,” Mr Bagbin said.

The five-themed plenary session, presented by Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu of the Ministry of Finance, focused on the 2024 Budget-macro economic, fiscal environment and relevant overview of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while Public Sector Debt Management – ​​A Comparative Analysis Example of Finance The ministry was given by Mr. Samuel Arkhurst.

Professor Osei Akoto of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) briefed MPs on a comparative analysis of the 2022 policy objectives and targets compared to the 2024 objectives and targets.

“What to Consider in the Analysis of the 2024 Sector Budget – How to Analyze and Criticize the National Budget” was a presentation by Dr. Alex Amankwa Poku of the Ministry of Finance, on how to use appendices in the budget statement for analysis and PBB The exhibition was curated by Professor Daniel Twerefor.

Other topics discussed in the two-day workshop focused on governance, economic, infrastructure and social sectors.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, said the 2024 budget will seek to ensure the prompt implementation of the Program for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) to safeguard recent macroeconomic gains, expand investment to implement the new growth strategy and A chart was prepared to be prepared. New course.

It aims to consolidate and complete ongoing projects to improve productivity and well-being, while also mobilizing climate finance to build government resilience and promote climate-sensitive development.

He said: “Speaker, on the development provision in this budget including the clearance of road dues, this government wishes to demonstrate our resolve to build a strong infrastructure network. On statutory funds, we have made a budget to clear the dues.

Mr Ofori-Atta urged the participants to attend the workshop with an open mind and a critical eye.

He called for a partnership that would drive the economy forward.

“Mr. Speaker, I know that with determination we can achieve these lofty goals while maintaining the primary balance that is possible.

“Mr. President, this is a time for unity, reform and peace,” he said.

Majority Leader Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged MPs to ensure that the budget best matches the country’s resources to support vulnerable groups in society.

He also called on MPs to strengthen their roles so that their viewpoints can be brought forward.

Minority leader Dr Casil Ato Bah Forsan said it was possible for the government to hastily launch projects without dedicated funding sources to fulfill unplanned campaign promises in 2024.

“Mr. Speaker, it is common for overspending to occur in an election year, and to fulfill unplanned campaign promises, projects are hastily launched without dedicated funding sources, and without regard to its impact on wages for organized workers. Better conditions of service are assured.Bill,” he said.

The Government’s 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy was presented to Parliament by the Minister of Finance, Mr Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, with the theme: “Advancing growth and development within a stable macroeconomic environment.”

The government also described it as the “Nkunim” budget or the 2024 victory budget.

