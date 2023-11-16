Speaker pro tempore resigns, clash in student senate over finance bill

Speaker Pro Tempore Ian Hurd resigned from his position with immediate effect during the Student Senate meeting Wednesday night.

Hurd, who will remain student senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, said he left the speaker pro tempore position because of major problems with leadership and that he felt he could better handle those issues as a senator.

“Frankly, I think the leadership is not paying attention to the fact that we are wasting money. I respect the institution of the Senate, but I did not feel it would be appropriate to continue in my role representing the Senate, given my fundamental disagreement with how it is being operated and the carelessness with which we appropriate funds. Is,” Hurd said.

During the introduction of the new legislation, Finance Committee Chairman Patrick Coon introduced the weekly bill, SBL11537, from the Finance Committee, which allocated funds to several student organizations.

Coon said during her speech on the bill that student organizations had requested a total of $92,247.11 worth of funding, and the Finance Committee had decided to distribute $24,916.48 to 11 different student organizations this week in addition to all previous rounds of allocations.

Several senators, including Senator Caleb Lapsley, objected to the motion to pass the bill by acquittal due to limited funds remaining in the student government budget, causing the Senate to go into recess.

After the recess, Coon proposed tabled the bill indefinitely and then immediately brought it back so it would be automatically placed on the second controversial reading calendar, the 115th student adopted earlier this year. A maneuver was allowed under Senate rules. Speaker Cameron Eubanks.

Coon estimated that there was between $20,000 and $30,000 left in the budget for the remainder of the academic year. Student Government will not receive additional Student Activities funds to allocate to student organizations until the budget reset with the start of USC’s new fiscal year on July 1, 2024.

With the bill placed on the contentious reading calendar, Eubanks opened the floor to any senator wishing to discuss the bill. However, none of the senators objecting to the bill spoke on the floor and The Daily Gamecock was unable to reach them for comment after the session ended.

The bill passed almost unanimously, with 42 senators voting in favor and one abstaining.

Coon said she was happy to see the bill pass tonight because of how important it is to provide funding for student organizations.

“Student organizations are dependent on funds to conduct various events, conferences and tournaments. It is very important that we get this done because of the precedent set by the Senate Finance Committee,” Coon said.

Hurd said she decided to resign from her role because of the poor management of funding bills like SBL11537.

“The lack of responsibility shown by our Finance Committee and the senators who pushed this legislation forward without informing them shows that they are just willing to give (the money) away,” Hurd said.

Hurd immediately nominated senator and chair of the Powers and Accounts Committee Ava Baber to replace her, moments after her resignation.

Babar was confirmed as the new speaker pro tempore by a vote of 37 in favor, one against and five abstentions and he was immediately administered the oath of office.

Babar said that although he did not expect to be confirmed tonight, he is excited for his new role.

“I am surprised. I wish I had more time to prepare for it,” Babar said. “But I am really happy with it. “I’m hoping the rest of the year goes really well and I’m looking forward to working with Cameron.”

