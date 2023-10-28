Speaker Johnson: Biden engaged in 'cover-up' of role in Hunter business dealings, impeachment inquiry continues

Unique: House Speaker Mike Johnson said President Biden is engaged in an “ongoing cover-up” and has “repeatedly lied” about his involvement in and knowledge of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, while telling Fox News Digital That the impeachment inquiry against him would continue “lawfully”. “And without any “predetermined” outcome.

Johnson, R-La., was elected speaker of the House of Representatives this week. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden in September.

Rep. Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, speaks after becoming U.S. House Speaker in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Friday evening, the speaker said the investigation will continue under his leadership.

“We are a rule of law team, and so we have to respect due process and do it the way the Founders would have intended,” he said. “Impeachment is an amazing power that Congress has, and it is neither intended nor should be used lightly as a political tool.”

Comer demands White House provide records to prove $200K payment to Biden from brother was a loan

“We take this very seriously,” Johnson said.

The speaker said House Republicans will continue to investigate, “collecting evidence and pursuing the truth wherever that evidence leads.”

“We have not predetermined the outcome. We have not predicted it,” he said. “But I think everyone can see how this is going to unfold,” he said.

Johnson, a constitutional lawyer and former member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, has been directly involved in the impeachment inquiry.

President Joe Biden. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The investigation is led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.

“They’ve really done an extraordinary job of uncovering the evidence,” Johnson said. “They’ve done a great job, and they’ve been very organized here.”

Johnson said impeachment was “designed by the framers of the Constitution to be a very careful and sensitive thing that must be handled in a legal and appropriate manner, and that’s what our presidents have done.”

Legal experts are conflicted over whether Congress can initiate impeachment proceedings for alleged treason, bribery, or high crimes and misdemeanors that occurred before the President took office.

FBI received ‘criminal information’ from more than 40 confidential sources about Joe Biden, Hunter, James: Grassley

The scope of the impeachment inquiry covers Biden’s time as Vice President to the present, including his time out of office.

When asked about his theory on the matter, Johnson said: “I think I could argue the case that it should be taken that far, but I’m not sure we should do that in this case. will be.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

“We have a cover-up of important facts going on as Joseph Biden sits in the Oval Office,” Johnson said. “We know that he looked straight into the camera as president and lied repeatedly – ​​I mean, multiple times – he lied outright multiple times about his involvement and knowledge of his son’s business dealings . Now we all know it.”

He added, “You know, as the current president he has been involved in a cover-up.”

DOJ orders Hunter Biden investigators to ‘remove any references’ to Joe Biden in Fara probe warrant: House GOP

Johnson said he believed there was “an overwhelming amount of evidence, and it appears he was involved in this and he was aware of it, and the family benefited from it.”

“I think we might be arguing about high crimes and misdemeanors, but I’m not convinced that bribery isn’t involved in some way here,” Johnson said. “And of course, bribery is specifically listed in the Constitution, and so we have an obligation to pursue it.”

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

“There is a lot of smoke here and we will soon find out how big the fire is,” he said.

“Bank records don’t lie,” Johnson said, pointing to records being collected by House Republicans in the ongoing investigation.

“Now that we have the receipts, we are connecting the dots and I think that will continue,” he said.

Exclusive: Joe Biden allegedly paid $5 million by Burisma executive as part of bribery scheme, according to FBI document.

Comer, R-Ky., has collected bank records related to the Biden family, and is continuing to do so. Their panel is currently collecting personal and business records related to Hunter Biden and James Biden.

Comer has so far said his panel has revealed that the Biden family and their business associates made more than $24 million between 2014 and 2019 by “selling Joe Biden as a ‘brand’ around the world.”

The White House says President Biden never discussed business with his son and has previously emphasized that he never discussed business with his son or his family. White House officials have described the impeachment inquiry into the president as an “evidence-free” political stunt.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Johnson told Fox News Digital that “there are a lot of Americans who are really yearning for accountability.”

“But I want to reassure everyone that we are working through the process in a fair and constitutional manner,” he said. “And I think we’re well-positioned to bring accountability to the American people — they deserve it.”

Meanwhile, Johnson had a “pleasant meeting” with President Biden at the White House this week.

“He was personable and personable,” Johnson said. “It’s nothing personal that I have with them. I have to do my job, and they have to do their job, and my job is to hold people accountable, and so, I make no apologies for it.” ,

Johnson was on the impeachment defense team for former President Trump in 2020.

After winning the nomination for House Speaker, GOP Rep. Mike Johnson said his party is “united” and said he is “very confident” about his chances in the House. Getty Images (Getty Images)

“I saw firsthand how the Democrats broke hundreds of years of precedent,” he said. “And we were condemning it all the way through and pointing out that they were opening a Pandora’s box and, in fact, undermining the institution for a political vendetta against President Trump.”

When asked how he would respond to Democrats calling the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Biden political, Johnson cited John Adams.

Bidens Allegedly ‘Forced’ Burisma CEO to Pay Millions to Help Get Ukraine Prosecutor Fired: FBI Forms

“I don’t expect anything different from our colleagues on the other side of the aisle in this regard, but as John Adams said, ‘Facts are stubborn things,’ and we’re going to be presented with the facts and we’re going to follow them. We’re going to expose the facts,” Johnson said. “And so it doesn’t matter what the mainstream media narrative is or what the Democrats say – we’re going to expose the facts for the American people to draw their own conclusions, And I think they will draw the right conclusions. ,

As far as timelines are concerned, Johnson said he doesn’t have any.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., in the halls of Congress, a few months before being elected Speaker of the House. (Office of Representative Mike Johnson)

“And I haven’t done anything prejudicial,” he said. “If I had done that, I would have been guilty of all the things I’ve mentioned that the Democrats have done wrong, but I’m confident we’ll bring a lot of this to a conclusion soon.

And I’m eager to do that because I think we owe it to the American people.”

In addition to investigating Biden’s ties to his family’s business dealings, House Republicans are also investigating Hunter Biden’s alleged obstruction of the Justice Department’s years-long federal investigation. The allegations come from IRS whistleblowers who allege that politics influenced the prosecution’s actions throughout the investigation.

Brooke Singman is a Fox News digital politics reporter. You can reach her at [email protected] or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

Source: www.foxnews.com