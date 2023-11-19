Spatial AI is good, but probably not ‘self-driving car good’ – at least, not yet

(Original caption) 6/17/1953-Hicksville, NY: A popular result of the popularity of 3-dimensional , [+] The movies are 3-D comic books in which children wear various glasses to see their favorite cartoon characters on the pages. bateman archive

Video caption: This talk on spatial AI is instructive in many ways

So many years into the new millennium, we are still waiting for the self-driving car. Why is this exactly so?

Keith Kirkpatrick of ACM magazine Communications cites Elon Musk’s repeated announcements about autonomous vehicles that never actually hit American roads in any major capacity.

Kirkpatrick writes, “Elon Musk has predicted that his company Tesla will deliver fully autonomous vehicles by the end of 2021, but he made similar predictions in 2020, 2019, and 2017.” “Each prediction has failed, primarily due to real-world safety concerns, particularly related to the performance of self-driving cars in adverse conditions.”

That last part in bold holds the key to why we still have to drive our own cars!

You could call this the ‘crossing guard problem’ – and it has to do with the little ways people use intuition to avoid obstacles in the real world.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Arlene Bennett is a school crossing guard and security escorts , [+] Children on the busy streets of 74th Street and Normandie in South Los Angeles on March 11, 1993 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) getty images

Here’s how it works: In addition to using all of our spatial senses to figure out what’s around us, we can also read dynamic social cues from other people who are driving other vehicles, Or riding a bike, or walking around us. And we rely on those other inputs to keep ourselves safe.

In contrast, AI is not there yet. It can generalize some principles about road safety, but easily gets confused when looking at any complex scenario.

You can watch this presentation of Ayush Tiwari at IIA at the beginning – he is showing the limits of spatial AI in detecting what is around a vehicle, and how to drive safely.

And as we know, it only takes one mistake to cause tragedy.

So, when it comes to self-driving vehicles, we are playing close to the vest and very carefully. And it makes sense.

If you follow the rest of this video, outlining the current state of AI, Tiwari talks about three different types of advancements – graphics, computer vision, and robotics.

These have different applications, and different base goals and objectives.

First, a look at how we move from 2D to 3D, analyzing the ways an eye or camera captures images, and using convolutional neural networks and other tools to create lifelike 3D models. Let’s use.

(Tiwari also talks about this: You can take a look at his example of two-dimensional fire hydrant images producing three-dimensional results.)

In a way, it’s like those early virtual tours, where people took a series of photos with a camera from different angles and strung them together to create three-dimensional motion.

But this was what you might call “purely deterministic” rendering, creating video from frames, like a primitive flip book. The new stuff really is of a different caliber, and you start to understand it when you see the AI ​​predicting what a fire hydrant or other object will look like from behind!

Here, we’re dealing with the imaginative side of AI, and it’s quite impressive. In fact, that’s an understatement – ​​if you watch too much stuff, you might find it hard to sleep at night. AI is rapidly overtaking us when it comes to dealing with predictions and forecasts, as it has an unlimited capacity to take in large amounts of information and sift through it to derive insights.

Coming back to the IIA presentation, when it comes to robotics, Tiwari is talking similar to what we heard in Russ Tedrack’s talk on ‘Robot Dishwashers’. If you haven’t checked it out yet, that’s great.

Anyway, we are seeing that spatial AI is creating more efficient robots that can do more things in the real world. Where it actually ties together is in the creation of sentient AI living in robotic bodies. When you combine physical abilities with mental abilities, you again start to see technologies that can mimic humanity in bold and sometimes disturbing ways.

This is a view of the limits of spatial AI, and on the other hand, how it is moving forward. How long do you think it will take before we get self-driving vehicles, and by that time, what else do you think computers will be able to do?