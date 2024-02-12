Spar Nord Bank A/S launches share buyback program

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 10

As announced in the company announcement no. 8/2024 (Annual Report 2023), Spar Nord is launching a share buyback program of up to 500 million DKK with the aim of reducing the bank’s share capital by shares acquired under the programme. Based on the closing price on 09 February 2024, this is equivalent to approximately 4.4 million shares.

The purpose of share buyback is to optimize the capital structure of the bank in accordance with the stated capital targets.

At the end of Q4 2023, Spar Nord’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 17.7%, while its own funds ratio was 22.3%. The impact of the share buyback program is a reduction of 0.9 percentage points, which will be recognized in the first quarter of 2024. Spar Nord pursues a target common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio and own funds ratio of 13.5%. 17.5%.

The share buyback program will be launched on 12 February 2024 and will be completed by 31 January 2025. However, Spar Nord may suspend or terminate the Program at any time. Any such decision will be announced in a company announcement through Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Spar Nord has ordered Danske Bank to manage the buyback programme, which will be executed in compliance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

The following guidelines apply to the share buyback programme:

The maximum number of shares that can be repurchased in a trading day is 25% of the average daily share trading volume over the last 20 trading days.

No shares may be purchased at a price higher than: 1) the most recent independently traded price on Nasdaq Copenhagen and 2) the price of the highest independent bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

On a weekly basis, Spar Nord will disclose the number and value of shares repurchased.

Spar Nord’s largest shareholder, the Spar Nord Foundation, has informed Spar Nord that they will not participate on a pro rata basis in the buyback program. Completion of the program will increase Spar Nord Foundation’s outstanding shares to approx. About 0.8 percentage points. 21.1%.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Borglum, Head of Investor Relations, by telephone. +45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Borglum

Head of Investor Relations

