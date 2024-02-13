Spanish, Polish and Moldovan farmers continue to condemn EU policies

Farmers in the three countries have continued to block roads in protest against their respective governments and Brussels.

It is the seventh day of protests by Spanish farmers against costly EU stability rules.

As they maintain roadblocks with their tractors across the country, key members of the agriculture industry are demanding more government support to combat the severe, ongoing drought and rising production costs.

Spain has seen three years of below-average rainfall amid record-high temperatures. Conditions are expected to worsen due to climate change, with the Mediterranean region expected to warm faster than other regions.

Meanwhile, Platform 6F and the Platform for the Defense of the Transport Sector have launched an indefinite national strike, aimed at stopping activity on highways, to try to demonstrate that Spain’s agricultural and transport sectors are responding to calls for change. Are united in.

Moldovan farmers condemn inadequate government subsidies

Meanwhile, on Monday Moldovan farmers blocked the Leuceni-Albita customs border with Romania using tractors.

Moldovan farmers are unhappy that the state does not intervene with subsidies to offset losses suffered over the past two years. They say that without an injection of at least 400 million Moldovan lei (€20.8 million) from the government, they will not be able to start spring agricultural work.

The protest association Forza Fermireiller claims the situation for small and medium-sized farmers has never been more complex and warns that the crisis could destroy thousands of agricultural producers and dozens of rural areas.

During the farmers’ protest at the end of last year, the government rejected all their demands. At that time, grain producers requested the government to compel commercial banks to grant loan repayment holidays to all farmers and to stop the calculation of penalties.

The government had said at that time that it had no right to interfere in the work of banks.

In August 2023, the Chisinau government distributed 200 million lei (€10.4 million) to small farmers in Moldova. Thanks to that help, about 3,000 farmers were saved from bankruptcy.

“Agriculture benefits from huge subsidies of more than 1 billion 700 million lei annually, because we want this sector to gradually become more technological and less sensitive to external challenges. The tremendous efforts we make together with the whole society “What we are doing will help farmers overcome this.” The financial difficulties they have”, Prime Minister Dorin Rikien said at the time.

Last week, the Moldovan government allocated an additional 50 million lei (€2.6 million) to support farmers who may suffer losses as a result of the disasters of summer 2023. According to Ministry of Agriculture calculations, the most affected crop was corn, especially in the districts of southern Moldova.

Therefore, 45 million lei (€23.4 million) were directed to farmers whose crops were affected by 60% or more. About 390 farmers will benefit from this assistance, which will be allocated as direct payment per hectare to the applicants.

Polish farmers say Ukrainian grain is unfair competition

Meanwhile, Polish farmers took to the streets again yesterday after widespread protests on Friday. They are preparing to protest till the entire month of February.

Farmers said that although they support Ukraine, its grain imports into the EU are huge and significantly impact the internal market.

Some people threw heaps of Ukrainian grain onto the Polish border roads.

The protesters also said that they deliberately did not place Ukrainian flags on their tractors.

