Spanish MEPs hope for 'balance' between incentives and access in pharmaceutical reform

Spanish MEPs from different political groups hope to find a balance between incentives for industry innovation and equal access to medicines as EU lawmakers work on reforming pharmaceutical law.

The European Parliament is debating a proposed revision of the European pharmaceutical strategy presented by the Commission in April.

The deadline for submitting amendments to the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee is November 13 for a regulation and November 14 for a directive.

The Commission proposal is based on the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe Communication which the Commission adopted on 25 November 2020.

Spanish Christian Democrat MEP Dolors Montserrat led the Parliament’s report on the pharmaceutical strategy for Europe. He believes that the report “sets the direction” of the current discussion on the Commission’s proposal.

Montserrat told EFE that in the current legislative review “incentives for intellectual property must be decoupled from continued access and supply” and stressed that his political group’s priority was “to strengthen the existing intellectual property framework, regulatory data protection incentives and Strengthening market exclusivity for orphan medicines”.

Montserrat argued that these differences could be resolved if “all stakeholders are involved” and believed that the reform should be “addressed in a holistic and comprehensive manner”.

“This legislation should be a win for both patients and public health systems so that Europe becomes a place with a solid legal framework that provides stability to industries and the European market,” he said.

On stakeholder involvement, Susana Solís, Spanish MEP from the centrist liberal Renew Europe, argued that “the most controversial thing” in the parliamentary debate would be “finding a balance between all”.

Solís said that “it is important to listen to the innovative pharmaceutical industry as well as the generic and biosimilar industry (…), as well as patients’ associations”.

This balance, he said, is “essential for the future of European health”, as it will provide competitiveness as well as “access to innovative medicines in cases of cancer, rare diseases, gene therapy, antimicrobial resistance”.

Another Spanish MEP, Nicolás González Casares from S&D, underlined the need to update the current legislation, which represents “the first update of this regulatory framework in 20 years” and has two main objectives: “Good access to medicines “Achieving as well as ensuring timely “Pharmaceutical Innovation in Europe.”

In this sense, he acknowledged that “what is really under discussion” in the reform is “the intellectual property of medicines”, that is, “the time during which exclusivity of sale is guaranteed for laboratories”.

On this issue, Margarita De La Pisa of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group for Vox argued that there is no point in improving access by “conditioning incentives”, because if the issue is neglected, “patients is left unattended.”

He said, “Discouraging innovation means discouraging the possibility of cures for diseases that do not exist today.”

De la Pisa argued that with this new incentive scheme proposed by the Commission, there are concerns about a potential reduction in the development of new medicines in Europe and a “transfer of that innovation to other places”.

Currently, Europe is governed by a system of regulatory data protection for innovative medicines with eight years and two years of market protection, with the possibility of further extensions, ultimately leading to a period of protection of 10 or 11 years before the entry of generics. gives. Medicines.

The new regulation proposes a minimum period of regulatory protection of eight years, including six years of data protection and two years of market protection.

Additional periods of protection are granted for those who meet certain criteria, such as introducing the medicine in all Member States, addressing unmet medical needs, or conducting comparative clinical trials. Overall, this can increase the total period by 12 years.

But according to De La Pisa, the proposal to increase safety based on these criteria is “open to interpretation” and therefore “provides legal uncertainty” when developing the drug.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that this pharmaceutical law is the tool we need in Europe,” he said, stressing that it needs to be done with the support of patients, “people with research professions” and industry. So that it can develop and cannot depend on third parties.

A “strict” legislative timetable ahead of the plenary session

All four interviewees agreed that their respective political groups would table amendments to the pharmaceutical legislative review in time for the final plenary session of the current term next April, given that the European elections will be held from 6 to 9 June.

However, they all said that the European Commission’s proposal came with numerous delays, meaning the European Parliament would have to work to a tight schedule and would likely not finalize amendments to the mandate.

“We want to make all the amendments to the text in November and be able to vote on it in the last plenary session of the term (…) But given the complexity of this legislation of more than 400 articles, the timetable is very tight. ,” said Solis from Renew Europe.

For her part, Montserrat also said that it was in her group’s interest that “the package be put forward in this legislature”, but clarified that the European Parliament needs the presidency of the Council of the EU, which is currently held by Spain. Is. pushing it”.

The acting Spanish Health Minister, José Manuel Miñones, acknowledged on 23 October that during the six-month Spanish presidency, there would not be enough time to achieve a breakthrough on pharmaceutical reform, given the “complexity” of the matter.

Montserrat said health “has not been one of the main priorities” for the Spanish presidency. “If that were the case, the pharmaceutical legislative review would be more likely to succeed.”

