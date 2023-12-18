Spanish exports from January to October rose to more than €319.86 billion, the highest level ever, according to government data released on Monday.

The trade deficit in Spain almost halved in the first 10 months of 2023, reaching €34.73 billion, according to the Spanish government.

The declining deficit can be partly explained by falling energy costs and a reduction in Spanish gas imports, as well as increased trade with foreign countries.

While exports declined dramatically due to the pandemic, this year’s export figures have seen an increase of 20.2% compared to October 2019.

In terms of imports, Spain recorded an increase of 27.1% compared to the level seen in October 2019.

The Spanish state also confirmed that the country’s current account surplus stands at 3% of GDP, the best figure recorded since 2018.

Current account surplus shows that a country has more exports and incoming payments than imports and outgoing payments to other countries.

“The development of Spain’s foreign goods sector has been more favorable than that of the euro zone and the EU as a whole,” Spain’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Trade said in a statement.

“The Spanish economy […] “In the complex international context, it has maintained its continued importance in international trade in goods and has increased its share in the European market in recent years,” the ministry said.

Spanish services exports are set to reach €95 billion in 2023, representing an increase of 26.4% compared to the previous year.

Goods exports reached €320 billion in the period January to October 2023.

The industries leading this boom were the automobile, capital goods and food, beverages and tobacco sectors.

Geographically, 61.6% of total Spanish exports were sent to the EU in October 2023, while exports to non-EU countries accounted for 38.4% of the total.

