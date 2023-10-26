Spam is about to get worse. techcrunch

This week, I heard from an ex-colleague I hadn’t heard from for a few years, let’s call him Jeremy. He wrote me a beautiful email, describing a moment that I remember very clearly. He asked about my health, told me that he had noticed that I had recently had pneumonia. After telling me a little about his life, he tried to sell me a consulting service that I didn’t need at all.

There were three strange things about that conversation: I know this guy’s writing style well, and, well, he’s a man of few words. This email was much more impressive than many of the other emails I received from them. It was also a little strange to suddenly receive an email from him. We were never very good friends, but we were good coworkers who shared coffee a few times a month. And in the end, it was strange to be sold when I suspected Jeremy knew better; I’m a journalist and consultant, and I certainly don’t need outsourced software development.

After reading this email twice I realized what happened. Jeremy used some kind of AI-powered writing tool to compose the email to me. It was so good that I didn’t realize it right away. Of course that’s because it seemed like this tool was reading my Twitter and other public data sources to build a picture of what was happening in my life.

That’s when it completely clicked: sales emails, phishing, and spam are about to go to a whole new level.

And that means a lot.

As artificial intelligence continues to develop, it is becoming more adept at generating human-like text. This means that the days of easily identifying spam emails because of their strange phrases or obvious sales pitches are fading. Instead, we are moving toward an era where AI, especially generative AI, can produce reliable, personalized emails that are difficult to distinguish from those written by a human.

Source: techcrunch.com