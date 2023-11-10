Spain’s Socialist Party (PSOE) has reached an agreement with the Catalan separatist party Juntas per Catalunya that could pave the way for acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to form a coalition government as early as next week.

In the agreement, the parties say that despite their “deep differences”, the junta will present all seven of its votes in parliament to support a Sánchez-led government, in exchange for a controversial amnesty for Catalan politicians and activists. Who had taken part in a failed attempt. Separation from Spain in 2017.

July’s inconclusive general election left no clear path to government for either a right- or left-wing coalition, but with Junta’s seven votes Sánchez could muster enough support to pass the 176-seat majority benchmark in the investment vote. Are.

Speaking in Brussels, where intense negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks, PSOE organizational secretary Santos Cerdán said the deal was “a historic opportunity to resolve a conflict that can only be resolved through politics.”

Cerdan assured that his party is “very happy” with the deal despite the difficult nature of the negotiations, which took place in Belgium, where the exiled leader of the junta, Carles Puigdemont, lives.

Puigdemont, speaking from the same venue in Brussels where he first addressed the public after his exile in 2017, said his party and the PSOE aimed to “contribute to the resolution of the historic conflict between Catalonia and Spain”. He said the juntas were entering an “unprecedented new phase” which the party would “explore and exploit”.

He also assured that the path ahead would be uncertain and “full of difficulties”.

According to the agreement revealed on Thursday, the junta preserves the validity of Catalonia’s October 2017 referendum on independence from Spain and the subsequent declaration of independence, which the socialists consider legally invalid.

But despite the text describing “mutual distrust” between the two parties, they have agreed to enter a new phase of cooperation to ensure that Sanchez can govern for a second term.

The agreement envisages an “international” arbitration mechanism designed to monitor and scrutinize the entire negotiation process between the two parties and any subsequent agreements they make.

Spain divided over apology

The deal has been sharply criticized by opposition parties, who have accused Sanchez of undermining the rule of law by impunity for crimes including embezzlement and maladministration for political gain.

Alberto Núñez Feijú, the opposition leader who topped the polls in July, said Sánchez had “humiliated” Spain by collaborating with a fugitive from justice.

Dolores Montserrat, spokesperson for the PP in the European Parliament, Said Said on social media platform X that the move was “the beginning of the end of the rule of law” in Spain, and vowed that his party would continue to condemn the deal in the EU.

Madrid Region President Isabel Díaz Ayuso It has been told The deal amounts to a “blank cheque” for the separatists.

Political figures from Sánchez’s own political family have also expressed reservations about the amnesty law, including former President Felipe González. Legal experts disagree over whether the bill would violate Spain’s Constitution.

A recent opinion poll shows that 40% of Socialist voters oppose amnesty, while 87% of party members supported the move in a formal consultation.

But Spain’s acting deputy prime minister and Sanchez’s coalition partner Yolanda Diaz Said It said on social media platform X that after difficult months, “peace and co-existence” had triumphed over hatred.

violent Protest Several demonstrations have taken place in Spanish cities over the past few days, with smaller demonstrations also seen in the Belgian capital where the agreement was announced.

Brussels intervenes

In an unexpected intervention, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders addressed a Letter Spanish ministers were requested on Wednesday for more information on possible amnesty legislation amid “serious concerns”.

“A large number of citizens” had contacted the commission, the letter said.

In response, Spain’s Presidency Minister Félix Bolaños said that the amnesty bill was a proposal from parliamentary groups, and the government’s current caretaker status prevented it from submitting the bill to Parliament.

Asked whether the Commission would intervene further, a spokesperson said Thursday that the Catalonian question “remains an internal matter for Spain” and that “it is not unusual for the Commission to seek information from Member States bilaterally on those issues.” Where concerns are expressed.”

