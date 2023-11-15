Sanchez is expected to be re-elected after his Socialist Party struck a deal with smaller parties including the fringe Catalan separatist party.

Spain’s parliament is set to re-elect Pedro Sanchez as prime minister following a controversial deal granting amnesty to Catalan separatists in exchange for support for a new government.

Speaker Francina Armengol said Sanchez’s candidacy would be discussed by party leaders on Wednesday and a vote would be held after the debate on Thursday.

Sanchez, who has been in office since 2018, hopes to be voted in without any problems because his Socialist Party has struck a deal with several smaller parties to ensure he has the support of 179 legislators. Which is three more than the required majority of 176. In the first vote in Parliament.

Inconclusive elections in Spain on July 23 left all parties with no clear path to forming a government.

The amnesty law has already been registered in Congress and will cover all crimes related to the Catalan separatist movement since 2012.

The text is also being studied to avoid creating legal loopholes and has been sent to Brussels for examination.

“I believe there is an issue here that perhaps, from a legal point of view, should be taken into account, which is the possibility of Spanish judges raising the famous preliminary ruling question before the Court of Justice of the EU,” said . Leopoldo Abad, Professor of Constitutional Law at CEU San Pablo University.

“The preliminary decision will paralyze the application of the law until the Court renders judgment on that preliminary decision.”

Sanchez’s Socialist Party hopes those prosecuted during the independence movement will be able to return to Spain within the next six months.

Carles Puigdemont, leader of the Catalan separatist party, fled to Belgium after leading a failed 2017 independence effort for Catalonia.

Spanish courts have since been trying to extradite Puigdemont from Belgium. They are considered enemies of the state by many Spaniards, and hundreds of thousands have already protested against the law.

Ahead of Sanchez’s inauguration, authorities closed access to Spain’s Congress on Wednesday to prevent protesters from besieging the building. The move comes at a time when the attack on the US Capitol or the attack on Brazilian institutions by Jair Bolsonaro’s followers is fresh in the public memory.

Nearly 1,000 police officers have been deployed to ensure that the democratic process runs normally in Spain.

