Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized Europe’s right wing for promoting far-right ideologies during a heated standoff in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

In a debate aimed at celebrating Spain’s achievements during its six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Sanchez took aim at the leader of the European People’s Party, German Christian-democrat Manfred Weber.

Weber is a vocal critic of the controversial agreement between Sanchez’s Socialist Party and Catalan separatists Jaunts to Catalunya Team. The deal sees Junta offer seven of his votes in the Spanish parliament to make Sanchez prime minister in exchange for amnesty for political leaders responsible for Catalonia’s failed attempt to secede from Spain in 2017.

Junt leader Carles Puigdemont, the exiled Catalan leader who organized the 2017 referendum on Catalonian independence and who would personally benefit from the amnesty, was also present at the debate in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Sánchez defended his plans, saying, “It is not choosing to unify through politics and overcome political controversy that is a threat to democracy. Absolutely not. The real threat in Spain and Europe is the far-right. Is rising.”

Sánchez added, “The irresponsibility of the traditional right, which is opening the door to coalition governments (with the far-right) and adopting many of their extreme ideas: this is the real threat that looms over the European project.”

“Mr. Weber, this reactionary pair undermines the European project,” he said.

Weber, whose political group harbors the Spanish conservative opposition, the Popular Party (PP) Continuous Condemned Sánchez for violating the rule of law and separation of powers in Spain by acquitting him of crimes including embezzlement and maladministration committed by Catalan leaders for political gain.

He claimed that Europe was “concerned” about the apology and that the European Commission was “asking serious questions.”

“In the coalition text that you signed, you promised Puigdemont a special committee in the Spanish parliament, a special committee on law and order, to investigate the decision. This is basically against the rule of law,” Weber said. It is against separation of powers.”

Spain’s Justice Minister Felix Bolaños Claimed In late November the EU executive had “zero concerns” about the political agreement and amnesty law. EU justice chief Didier Reynders says the Commission will continue talks with Spanish authorities before issuing a consolidated legal opinion on the amnesty bill and its compliance with EU law.

Weber compared Sanchez’s actions to well-known violations of the law under hard-right governments in Poland and Hungary, for which Brussels has withheld EU cash.

Weber vowed to support Spanish opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijú, saying, “We will bring back the rule of law in Poland and we will do the same in Spain.”

Sánchez accused Weber of forming uninformed opinions on Spain and dancing to the tune of the Popular Party.

“I’m really happy that after twenty years in this House, you have started to take an interest in what happens in Spain,” Sánchez said to jeers from right-wing groups in the chamber, prompting the President of the European Parliament. Had to call Roberta Metsola. Asked members to “respect the dignity” of the House.

He added, “But if you really want to help, my recommendation, Mr. Weber, is that you first get to know our country and that you do not repeat the unfounded claims that the Spanish conservative party imposes on you.”

