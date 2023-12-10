Spain opens high-speed railway after being under construction for 20 years.

Advertisement

After being under construction for 20 years, the Pajares rail tunnel in northwest Spain has finally opened.

The €4 billion project brings high-speed train connections to the province of Asturias, bridging the gap with Leon and reducing journey times to Madrid by more than an hour.

The Pajares Base Tunnel, approximately 25 km long, is the seventh longest tunnel in Europe. It is part of the approximately 50 km long Pajares bypass between Pola de Lena in Asturias and La Robla in León.

Serving both passenger and freight traffic, the bypass consists of 12 tunnels – covering 80 percent of the route – with 10 viaducts, through the imposing Cantabrian mountain range.

Hopefully this will help reduce CO2 emissions by reducing train Travel time and making land travel more attractive than air travel.

The Spanish government estimates ticket sales The line will reach 1.25 million in its first year.

Here’s why you should book travel on the new Asturias Line.

Asturias is full of adventure

Asturias is famous for its rugged beaches, deep valleys, high mountain peaks and traditional villages.

But parts of the province have struggled with population decline in recent years. To boost the local economy, the city ponga Even launched a plan to pay people to relocate there.

But now that Asturias is more accessible, it is likely to attract adventure tourist Want to explore its lakes, mountains and beaches.

In the heart of the Cantabrian Mountains, Las Ubinas-La Mesa is designated by UNESCO. biosphere Reserve, As well as providing sanctuary for rare and endangered plants and animals, including the brown bear and western capercaillie grouse, it boasts Bronze and Iron Age rock paintings.

Asturias is also home to the Picos de Europa National Park, which is inhabited by nature Reserve Famous for glacial Covadonga lakes.

What to eat and drink in Asturias

With over 400km of coastline – dotted with quaint fishing villages and almost 200 beaches – Asturias is renowned for its freshness sea ​​food,

Head to the fish auction houses in Lens and Bastio, where you can sample the fish of the day in the top-floor restaurants.

Wash down your meal with a glass of DOP cider. Asturias is the cider capital of Spain and produces 80 percent of the country’s supply. Visit Gijón in August for the annual Natural Cider Festival, a week-long event intakeApple markets and cider pouring competitions.

Spain’s commitment to high-speed rail

The new high-speed train link between Asturias and Leon is part of Spain’s wider commitment to improving the country’s network.

With a network spanning over 4,000 km, spain It has the most extensive high-speed rail in Europe and second only to China worldwide.

Further lines are planned in locations including CantabriaThere is the possibility of a possible revival of a line connecting Madrid and Lisbon in the Basque Country, Extremadura and Navarra, as well as in Portugal.

Advertisement

Projects including the Pajares Bypass have received partial funding through the EU’s post-COVID and pro-environment recovery plan.

Source