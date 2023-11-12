Spain's confusing cannabis policies lead to similar problems faced by US states

Despite different government structures and different cannabis laws, US states and EU free trade area countries are stuck in almost the same situation: where there is demand for illegal weed and open borders to facilitate free trade, Someone will grow it. And often, it will be grown where it can hide behind legal businesses.

On both continents, local policymakers have stepped up to set rules for an industry that the federal government is explicitly or implicitly allowing to operate — even if it is still technically illegal. And in many cases, conflicts between the policies of local and national governments have allowed the illegal market to flourish.

“For a few years, there was a possibility of regulating [cannabis in Spain] And keep it in the hands of people who are not associated with crime,” said Oscar Pares, deputy director of the Barcelona-based International Center for Ethnobotanical Education, Research and Service, speaking about previous efforts to regulate cannabis clubs in the regions. . Spain like Catalonia. “Somehow we missed our train.”

Catalonia is home to some of the oldest cannabis consumption venues in the world, with the first club opening in Barcelona in 2001. By 2023, Catalonian law enforcement estimates there will be 450 cannabis clubs in the region. However, Catalonia’s more liberal cannabis laws have exacerbated centuries-old tensions between the autonomous region and the federal government in Madrid, which is more conservative on the issue of drugs.

Catalonia’s clubs have become a model for other European countries that want to legalize cannabis consumption without violating EU and international law. Malta was the first European nation to legalize cannabis possession in 2021, and activists there consulted Catalonian activists. Germany based the limited legalization plan approved by its cabinet in August on Malta’s association structure. And Switzerland has borrowed directly from Barcelona’s system for a pilot project that allows adults enrolled in the program to buy weed legally.

But Catalonia’s efforts to formally regulate the industry have been repeatedly rejected by Spain’s federal courts. Cannabis regulation is one of several policies dividing Catalonia – which voted in 2017 to leave Spain and form its own nation.

A cannabis café in Barcelona’s El Poblenou neighborhood features an airy and inviting backyard where people work, chat and consume cannabis. This stylish venue embodies Barcelona’s pioneering cannabis club culture. , Natalie Fertig/Politico

Another autonomous – and often separatist – region, the Basque Country, has also had its efforts to regulate weed challenged or rejected by federal officials. In 2019, the Supreme Court of Spain ruled that cannabis regulations passed by the municipal government of Donostia-San Sebastián, a city in the Basque Country, were not valid because they could lead residents to misunderstand the legal status of cannabis in Spain, According to a report by the Transnational Institute.

According to Ramon Chacón, head of criminal investigations at Catalonia’s Mossos d’Esquadra police force, a lack of regulation has led to an increase in illegal market activity. In 2021, 74 percent of seizures of cannabis plants by weight in Europe occurred in Spain, according to the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction. And Chacon says the growth of unlicensed marijuana is leading to more violence between organizations.

“The use of firearms has increased, [and] There are more murders related to marijuana,” Chacón told Politico in Catalan, speaking through a translator.

According to Europol, for example, in mid-October, a joint effort between Catalan police, law enforcement in Italy, and Europol arrested 78 people and seized several weapons in addition to more than 750 pounds of cannabis.

“Wherever there is a place that is anomalous in relation to others,” Chacon said, “you have problems.”

legal entanglement

Cannabis cannot be grown and sold commercially in Spain, and cannot be legally consumed in public. But the government does not have the constitutional right to punish anyone for consuming it privately. Therein lies the conundrum: Anyone can consume cannabis, but no government body can regulate it without additional action from the federal government.

Out of this legal conundrum emerged the private, non-profit club system, where members pay fees and consume cannabis grown by that club.

Catalonia’s history goes back to 1994, when members of the Ramon Santos Association for Cannabis Studies (ARSEC) defied federal law by planting and cultivating 200 cannabis plants. Four members of ARSEC were arrested and convicted on drug trafficking charges, but their actions – and the actions of activists in Andalusia, Navarre and the Basque Country – led to changes in regional cannabis laws.

In 2017, a few months before the vote to leave Spain, the Parliament of Catalonia approved a set of rules for cannabis consumption clubs. However, like the independence vote, Spain’s Constitutional Court ruled those rules invalid.

“For any attempt at a lower level of administration to regulate clubs we always have to face this constitutional court or the central government,” said Pérez, who worked for the Catalonian health department until 2015.

Ana Obradores knows from first-hand experience the dangers of working in Spain’s semi-legal cannabis landscape. In November 2011, she was handling distribution among members of the social club where she worked, when she was arrested. After waiting years for a court date, he was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of €10,000. He also spent two years on probation.

A few years after his arrest, Obraders stopped working directly with cannabis and opened a consultancy to help others in the Spanish cannabis industry.

After attempts by the federal government to pass formal regulations failed, Barcelona published a list of non-binding guidelines for clubs to follow. The guidelines are not law, but the Obradors say they are an important blueprint for staying out of trouble.

“Follow the guidelines as much as possible,” Obradors said is his advice for aspiring cannabis business owners. “Protect yourself. Expect to spend double or triple [what] A normal business needs to spend money on protecting your interests.”

Ana Obradores, a longtime cannabis advocate in Barcelona, ​​stands on the balcony outside her office. Obradors was arrested for cannabis distribution in 2011 while working for one of Barcelona’s cannabis clubs. She is now a consultant, helping other club operators operate successfully in this often confusing legal gray area. , Natalie Fertig/Politico

Obradors said the expansion of the cannabis club scene over the past eight years has at times muddied the waters. He, Parez and Chacón all told POLITICO that while many clubs try to follow the spirit of the law, others see them as an opportunity to grow and sell as much cannabis as possible. The Obradors say people told them they had a cellar containing 1,000 plants and that they wanted to form a club to protect them.

He said, “When you have a beautiful idea that allows you to do something… people start twisting that idea to their will and to their own benefit.”

Perez estimates that 70 percent of Barcelona’s cannabis clubs are not following the spirit of the law. He says those clubs stretch the meaning of “members-only club” to the limits through practices such as signing up tourists who visit once and never return. This increases the club’s membership numbers and allows them to possess more cannabis.

free trade and cartels

Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said after Germany’s cabinet approved the legalization plan that the primary aim is to reduce the illicit market and drug-related crime.

However, Catalonia’s law enforcement say that legalizing another country will not reduce the growing illegal market and drug-related crimes that have been on the rise in Catalonia over the past few years.

“It will not be enough for Spain to penalize marijuana. “All of Europe will need to do the same,” Chacón said. “Living without borders is good – generally speaking, it’s positive. But organized crime takes advantage of that.”

One of the few regulations that exist on cannabis clubs is that they can only produce 150 kilograms of marijuana – or about 330 pounds – per year. But there are no controls on production and no clear way for law enforcement to ensure that a club stays under that limit.

According to Chacon, law enforcement can inspect a club. They may feel it is below the legal limit. But if that club sells 100 kilos this month, and another 100 kilos four months later, there’s no easy way for the police to keep track of it.

“Whatever is sold is sold on the black market in Europe and certainly the cannabis clubs do not declare it,” Chacon said.

Marijuana is cheaper in Spain than anywhere else in Europe. The further you go from the Mediterranean Sea, the more expensive an ounce of weed is: according to Chacon, it is five times more expensive in Germany, and six or seven times more in Scandinavia. As long as unregulated weed sells for €5 in Spain, €25 in Germany, and €40 in Iceland, there will be an industry to sell cheap Spanish weed to the rest of Europe for big profits.

The unhappy marriage between Barcelona and Madrid dates back to the 15th century – but on a balmy spring evening in El Poblenou, it feels like recent history.

“We have a culture that has been destroyed by the Spaniards,” Parés said while sitting at a table with Edu, a member of the club’s board, smoking hashish – a mixture of hashish, hemp flowers and tobacco, in the local style that has Told not to do this. Will be cited with his surname due to the legal uncertainty surrounding cannabis. Both speak almost exclusively in English or Catalan – a language that survived in Spain despite being outlawed by Franco in 1939. Parez comments that he would be satisfied with never speaking Spanish again.

Cannabis liberalization is one of the stark differences between the two bitterly opposed regions.

“It’s not about weed, it’s about the politicians,” Edu said. “They want to decide all these things for Madrid. “They don’t want to let us decide anything like that.”

Weed has never been a major policy point in Catalonia’s fight for independence, but the fact that both independence and cannabis regulations passed within months of each other did not go unnoticed by Catalonia or Madrid.

,[Federal officials] Said something like, ‘They want to create their own Catalan cannabis republic,’ Edu recalled, and both men laughed.

Perez quipped: “Yeah! we want it.”

