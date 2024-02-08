Workers at Spain’s state operator Renfe have already warned they will strike at various points during the month.

Rail travel across Spain will be severely disrupted this month as workers go on strike from tomorrow (Friday).

Hundreds of trains, including long- and medium-distance Renfe services, have already been canceled throughout February.

Workers at Spain’s state-owned company Renfe have declared strikes at several locations during the month.

Passengers are advised to check on company websites to see if their journey will be affected.

spanish railway worker strikes This will have a serious impact on train services connecting popular tourist destinations and major cities.

The first industrial action called by the Spanish trade union CCOO will begin on Friday 9 February and will see a 23-hour stoppage resulting in Cancelled 310 long- and medium-distance Renfe trains, including high-speed AVE trains.

another 330 long distance trains A further 641 medium distance services will also be scrapped.

There will still be a skeleton service operating, which Spain’s Ministry of Transport confirmed is a legal obligation, which is likely to reduce the number of cancellations.

Cercanías commuter trains will also be experienced in Madrid Cancelled resulting in a walkout on Friday. At peak times, only 75 percent of normal service is expected to run.

When will Spain’s railway workers strike in February?

Renfe employees and Spain’s rail infrastructure manager Adif have already warned that they will strike At various points during this month.

The UGT, one of Spain’s main unions, has confirmed a partial nationwide stoppage for a period of 2 hours every Monday this month, affecting transport on 12, 19 and 26 February.

Both the UGT and the CCOO have called for a walkout on 16 and 17 February on Catalonia’s Roadali trains between 7am and 9am and 3pm and 5pm.

The unions say the strike has been called after a 35-hour working week at Edif and that income categories have not been abolished at Renfe.

Spain strike: passenger rights if your train is canceled

If your train is cancelled, you have some options as part of your passenger rights.

Renfe says it will offer affected passengers alternative tickets for services as close as possible to the departure time of their original journey. More information available Here,

Passengers can also choose to cancel their ticket and get reimbursed or select an alternative service of their choice.

