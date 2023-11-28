Digital nomad visas may vary in terms of taxes, duration and minimum income requirements.

Do you want to go abroad and try remote working? Dozens of destinations are now offering visas to digital nomads.

These programs ensure that you have the legal right to live and work in the country for a certain period of time.

However, visas may vary in terms of taxes, duration and minimum income requirements.

About Visa VisaGuide, a travel guide website, has compiled a ranking of the best options for countries for digital nomads and remote workers.

Here are the best and worst digital nomad destinations in Europe.

Which European country has the best digital nomad visa?

VisaGuide’s Digital Nomad Index considers a variety of factors important to remote workers who travel and live abroad.

to rank countries digital nomad program, the site looked at taxation policies – including the length of the tax-free period – visa duration and minimum income requirements.

It also considered internet speed, cost of living, global health scores and tourism popularity to establish the overall best and worst destinations for digital nomads.

spain Claimed first position globally and in Europe. Its digital nomad visa Provides a six-month tax-free period, after which workers must pay 15 percent, and has a minimum income requirement of €2,140 per month.

In terms of lifestyle, spain Has one of the highest internet speeds and highest health scores in the ranking.

The cost of living was €673 per month, placing the country within the European average.

Working in these European countries is tax free

Many digital nomad schemes allow tax-free work for the entire duration of the visa, including in Romania, Croatia and Malta.

romania Europe came in second place among all the countries surveyed due to having the highest internet speeds and lowest monthly cost of living at €539.

However, the visa comes with a higher minimum income requirement of €3,300.

Ranked 5th globally and 3rd in Europe croatiaWhich does not perform well in terms of internet speed, but has a monthly income requirement of €2,539.31 and a monthly living cost of €686.

malta, another country with a tax-free program, demands a minimum income of €2,700. The cost of living here is a little more than €781 per month.

Iceland has the highest minimum income requirement

If you want to move icelandBe prepared to find a job with a minimum income of €7,000 per month.

This requirement, combined with a high living cost of €1,181 per month, ranks the country 36th globally and second to last in Europe.

Although you will need to earn a lot, you can enjoy zero tax for the entire duration of your visa.

Cyprus is the worst country in Europe for digital nomads

Coming in second-last globally and last in Europe Cyprus, The country’s digital nomad program requires workers to pay 20 to 35 percent tax after a six-month tax-free period.

It also has a higher minimum income requirement of €3,500. Be prepared to struggle to get online, as this country has one of the lowest internet speeds in Europe.

