Spain is restricting mobile phone use in schools, imposing outright bans or heavily regulating devices that many teachers and parents say are not needed.

Advertisement

Across Spain, WhatsApp groups with parents are debating one of the country’s most divisive topics: no, no Controversial Spanish national politicsBut should schools ban mobile phones?

One of the largest group chats started in Barcelona, ​​and soon had over a thousand members, raising questions about whether mobile phones should be allowed in educational facilities.

Founder member of the group and mother of three school-age children elizabeth garcia permanayertold local media that she did not want to succumb to social pressure to rule that once a student enters secondary school, he or she should be allowed to have their own mobile phone.

The group chat, which now includes around 10,000 parents from different localities across the city, is used to share information along with any queries parents may have on mobile usage.

It has also been used to launch initiatives: the first is a document that parents can sign, in which they commit not to buy their child a mobile phone until they turn 16.

as per latest UNESCO report On global educational monitoring, one in four countries have approved laws banning the use of mobile phones in classrooms. It’s certainly a hot topic in Europe at the moment, but it’s not easy to agree on.

Within Spain, different autonomous regions have different approaches. Some opt for a complete legal ban on mobiles in educational facilities, while others have a more liberal approach.

Complete ban: the only option

It appears that the more liberal approach is not working very well.

This year, many Spanish schools have introduced strict rules regarding phones during class hours and last week, education officials in Catalonia said that 53% schools in the area Moving towards implementing strict rules.

Tomeu Bauza Gaya, a 16-year-old student at a secondary school in Palma de Mallorca, says that this year pupils are not allowed to bring their own devices to school and that if they do, they must be left in a box until the end of the day. . Of the day.

He told Euronews that this is the first year such rules have been implemented. The main justification is to prevent students from taking photographs of each other or teachers; To prevent phones from ringing, beeping or buzzing during class; And to prevent students from using their smartphones to cheat during exams.

“Students were not following the rules,” says Tomu, adding that “it’s a shame, because some teachers were relying on mobile devices during their classes”.

Tomu’s school has a selection of computers that can be reserved and given to teachers during class hours, but these are not sufficient to meet the digital demands of modern society.

Governments and local school boards have had to take extreme measures due to non-compliance with the rules when given some degree of autonomy.

There does not appear to be a clear scientific consensus on the effects of mobile phone use on teenagers, but there is some evidence that it is causing grades to drop.

‘Mobile phones are not class requirements’

Tony Societas, who has been teaching Latin for five years in secondary schools throughout Barcelona, ​​claims that “there is no need for mobile phones in school.”

At his school, this is the first year mobile phones have been completely banned, which he says has made his classes “amazing”.

Tony himself admits that he avoids using technology, partly because he teaches a classical subject that can be learned with “a pen, a piece of paper and a dictionary” and partly because They fear students losing “core skills”, such as reading and writing.

Advertisement

However he takes advantage of the fact that in his school, and in the region of Catalonia in general, the Education Department ensures that each student has their own laptop, and they are allowed to use it for research during their Classical Culture subject. Allows to do.

Laptops also started distracting the students, but now they are kept in the cabinet when they are not considered necessary. When asked about schools that are not able to provide every student with a laptop, he replied that “either every student should have a laptop or no one should have one”, because of his belief That they are “not essential for learning in many subjects.”

Less technology, more equality

The Latin teacher’s opinion appears to match the findings of the UNESCO report, which claims that resources allocated for technology should be better spent on classrooms, teachers and textbooks for all children in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Those who do not have access to these resources should. That they too can access universal secondary schooling and minimum learning competencies.

Furthermore, the agency warns that the benefits of technology in education are not distributed equally, with disadvantaged children generally denied the opportunity to take advantage of it.

It is not just Spain that is restricting mobile use. Other European countries are also doing the same. France, Italy, Portugal, Finland and the Netherlands have all imposed similar restrictions, or are planning to impose them in the future.

Advertisement

Sweden, which is in ninth place PIRLS report on reading comprehension (Spain and Catalonia ranked exceptionally low) have put the brakes on their plans to digitize classrooms by 2023.

In the UK, new guidance from the Department for Education will provide support to head teachers Ban on use of mobile phones Throughout the school day including break times to increase attention during lessons as well as tackling disruptive behavior and online bullying.

It aims to support the wider work being done by the Government to raise standards in schools by increasing students’ focus and reducing distractions.

Source