BNPL payments in Spain are expected to grow 17.6% on an annual basis to reach US$5.2 billion in 2023.

The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL industry in Spain remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during 2023-2028. BNPL gross merchandise value in Spain will grow from US$4.4 billion in 2022 to US$8.8 billion by 2028.

The BNPL payments industry in Spain has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increasing ecommerce penetration.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It segments the market opportunity based on business model, sales channel (offline and online), and distribution model. Furthermore, it provides a snapshot of consumer behavior and retail spending dynamics in Spain. KPIs help in gaining a deeper understanding of end market dynamics, both in terms of value and volume.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analysis platform to offer a comprehensive view on emerging trading and investment market opportunities.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics for Buy Now, Pay Later: Identify Market Opportunities, Key Trends and Forecast (2019-2028). To stay ahead of the curve, understand market trends through key KPIs such as gross trading value, volume and average price per transaction.

Insights by end-use sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple end-use sectors, and gain market dynamics by end-use sectors to quickly capture the latest and upcoming developments in BNPL markets.

Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments focused on specific opportunities, and analyze market-specific risks and key trends in the BNPL sector with our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.

Gain insight into consumer attitudes and actions: This report uses proprietary survey data to identify and explain key buy now, pay later KPIs, such as spending by age, gender and income level.

Develop proactive and attractive business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spend and key opportunities in Spain.

Report Attribute Description number of pages 87 forecast period 2023 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $5.2 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $8.8 billion compound annual growth rate 11.2% Area covered spain

Spain Buy Now, Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Major Players

Paypal

Klarna

waybill

clearpay

love

Spain BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

gross merchandise value trend analysis

Average Price Per Transaction Trend Analysis

transaction volume trend analysis

Spain Buy Now, Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

Buy Now, Pay Later Revenue

Buy now, pay later, share by revenue segments

Buy now, pay later with merchant commission revenue

Buy now, pay later through missed payment fee revenue

Buy Now, Pay Now and Pay Later with Revenue from Other Income

Spain Buy Now, Pay Later Operational KPIs and Statistics, 2019-2028

Buy Now, Pay Later Active consumer base

Buy Now, Pay Bad Debt Later

Spain BNPL by objective, 2019-2028

Facility – Short Term Loan

Credit – Long Term Loan

Spain BNPL by business model, 2019-2028

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-party BNPL offer

Spain BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

open loop system

closed loop system

Spain BNPL by distribution model analysis, 2019-2028

standalone

Banks and Payment Service Providers

markets

Spain BNPL analysis by channel, 2019-2028

online channel

POS channel

Buy now, pay later in Spain retail shopping: market size and forecast, 2019-2028

gross merchandise value trend analysis

Average Price Per Transaction Trend Analysis

transaction volume trend analysis

Buy Now, Pay Later in Spain Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

gross merchandise value trend analysis

Average Price Per Transaction Trend Analysis

transaction volume trend analysis

Buy Now, Pay Later in Spain Travel/Leisure: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

gross merchandise value trend analysis

Average Price Per Transaction Trend Analysis

transaction volume trend analysis

Buy Now, Pay Later in Spain Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

gross merchandise value trend analysis

Average Price Per Transaction Trend Analysis

transaction volume trend analysis

Buy Now, Pay Later in Spain Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

gross merchandise value trend analysis

Average Price Per Transaction Trend Analysis

transaction volume trend analysis

Buy Now, Pay Later in Spain Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

gross merchandise value trend analysis

Average Price Per Transaction Trend Analysis

transaction volume trend analysis

Buy now, pay later in groceries in Spain: market size and forecast

gross merchandise value trend analysis

Average Price Per Transaction Trend Analysis

transaction volume trend analysis

Spain Buy now, pay later, analysis based on consumer attitudes and behavior

Sales growth by product category

Share by age group

share according to income

share by gender

justification for adoption

