Spain and Belgium condemn Israel’s killing of thousands of people in Gaza

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, “The indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, including thousands of boys and girls, is completely unacceptable.”

Advertisement

“Violence will only lead to more violence,” Sanchez told reporters while visiting the Egyptian sector of Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Friday. He also called for “recognition of the State of Palestine by the international community and Israel”.

Sanchez and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo earlier met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for talks in Cairo.

Gaza’s Hamas government estimates that Israel has killed about 15,000 people, two-thirds of whom are women and children.

Israel says Hamas has killed about 1,200 people, almost all of them Israelis and most of them civilians.

“The destruction of Gaza is unacceptable. “We cannot accept that a society is being destroyed the way it is being destroyed,” De Croo told reporters.

He said Israel’s response to Hamas’ deadly attack on the Gaza Strip on October 7 “must respect international humanitarian law”.

“Civilian deaths must stop,” he stressed.

UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees, tweeted that about 80% of Gazans have been driven from their homes since the Israeli invasion.

Pedro Sanchez said the European Union, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation have called for an international peace conference to be held as soon as possible to find a solution to the conflict.

Later on Friday Israel called on the ambassadors of Belgium and Spain for a “severe rebuke” after their heads of government called on Egypt to condemn “the destruction of Gaza” and call on Israel to “recognize the State of Palestine”.

Israeli diplomacy chief Eli Cohen “ordered the ambassadors of these countries to meet with a strong rebuke and call for talks”, his office announced. According to him, both leaders “support terrorism”.

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “strongly condemned” his comments, calling them “fully accountable for the crimes against humanity committed by massacring our citizens and using Palestinians as human shields.” Accused of failing to hold people accountable.

Since the war began on October 7, Belize and Bolivia have severed diplomatic relations with Israel. Turkey, Colombia, Chile and Honduras have recalled their ambassadors for consultations.

In late November, Israel recalled its ambassador to South Africa after Pretoria recalled all its diplomats posted to Israel.

Source