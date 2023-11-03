Spago Nanomedical Interim Report January-September 2023

Lund, Sweden / AccessWire / November 3, 2023 / Spago Nanomedicals (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) Tumoraid® in Clinic

July-September in brief

Net sales for the quarter stood at KSEK 271 (KSEK 397)

Loss for the quarter stood at KSEK -7,113 (KSEK -8,594)

Operating expenses for the quarter were KSEK -8,795 (KSEK -10,406)

Earnings per share for the quarter, before and after dilution, stood at SEC -0.08 (SEK -0.11).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to KSEK 25,974 (KSEK 71,234)

January-September in brief

Net sales for the year stood at KSEK 472 (KSEK 912)

Loss for the year amounted to KSEK -29,387 (KSEK -28,039)

Operating expenses for the year were KSEK -36,945 (KSEK -32,590)

Earnings per share for the year, before and after dilution, were SEC -0.32 (SEK -0.51)

Important events after the quarter

The company’s application to commence clinical Phase I/IIa studies in Australia with its candidate drug in the radionuclide therapy program Tumrad, 177Lu-SN201, has been approved. The study is being conducted on patients with advanced cancer and is expected to include the first patient soon.

Four new patent applications have been filed with the European Patent Office (EPO) to extend patent protection for Tumrad. If approved, Tumrad will have protection in all strategically key markets, including the EU, the US and Japan, until at least 2042.

The Board, with the support of the AGM, decided to make a fully secured rights issue of approximately MSEK 30.6 for the continued development of Tumred, including, among other things, the inclusion of patients and early results in the first clinical study Involves receiving. Tumors in cancer patients. The subscription period for the rights issue is 9-23 November. For each unit subscribed for in the rights issue, the shareholder receives one warrant (TO12) that entitles the holder to subscribe for one new share during the period May 17-30, 2024.

CEO’s statement

After extensive preparation and anxious waiting, we have now received approval from the Ethics Review Committee at St Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne, and have been registered with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to begin our first clinical study in Australia. Has been registered. Tumarad program, Tumarad-01. I am very pleased to have passed this important milestone and now focus on delivering results with drug candidate 177Lu-SN201 in patients with advanced cancer. With a clinically validated and patented platform technology, clearly differentiated profiles in radioisotope drugs and imaging, we can enable effective treatment of large groups of patients with serious disease.

Following the positive results of our SpagoPix diagnostic program in breast cancer, which clearly demonstrated that our platform works well for targeting solid tumors, we are now starting our first clinical study within the TumorAd program. We are increasing our focus on cancer drug development by developing TuMRAD-01. The initiation of the study is a very important milestone for Spago Nanomedical, allowing the company to firmly focus on the clinical development of our programs. Have changed to. Radioisotope medicines, also known as radionuclide therapy, is an area that has received considerable attention in recent years as a result of clinical and commercial advances and several major completed transactions by global pharmaceutical companies. Along with investors, interest of other pharmaceutical companies in this field is also continuously increasing.

Tumarad is our lead development program and we see great value in advancing and accelerating clinical development with the Phase I/IIa study Tumarad-01. There is still a great need for more effective methods of therapy to treat metastatic and invasive cancer. Therefore, the board of directors of Spago Nanomedical recently decided on a share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders with the main objective of financing the Tumrad-01 study until preliminary results are generated.

TUMARID-01 is initially being conducted in clinics in Australia. The Phase I portion is a dose escalation, first-in-human study, intended to be conducted in 30 patients with advanced cancer, the primary objective of which is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and dosimetry of the drug candidate 177Lu-SN201. The study received approval from an ethical review committee in October and we hope to dose the first patient soon. With a study design that enables continuous data reporting, we expect preliminary results on the safety and biodistribution of the drug during the first half of next year. These data are very important as they can provide an early indication of the likelihood of reaching a favorable benefit-risk ratio.

The rapid start of the study immediately after approval was made possible by extensive preparatory work completed in the third quarter. Among other things, large-scale GMP-classified production of test materials was accomplished, as well as the process of isotope labeling and delivery of radiopharmaceuticals to clinics. Through a good network of CROs, we have ensured the delivery of medicines and implementation of studies in clinics in Australia. The goal is to gradually expand the study to include clinics in Europe and preparations for this are in full swing.

Our strong belief in TumRaid as a promising new treatment opportunity for many types of aggressive and metastatic cancer is based on previous research results and the significant medical need for more effective treatments. With modern targeted drugs, radioisotopes can be delivered to certain types of tumors inside the body and thus more patients can be treated, including those with metastatic cancer or tumors that cannot be treated with external radiation. Is. This is also reflected in the strong, growing interest in new radioisotope medicines from both large pharmaceutical companies and specialist investors.

We see several clinical advantages of our technology compared to other radioisotope medicines both at launch and in development. Most of these are designed to reach only a certain tumor type expressing a specific target protein. This is where our drug candidate 177Lu-SN201 differs, as its mechanism of action makes it possible to treat many different types of cancer, especially those where there is currently no targeted treatment.

In parallel with bringing Tumrad to the clinic, development work is continuing with the company’s program for selective contrast agents, Spagopix, where product candidate SN132D has the potential to significantly improve the accuracy of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). SN132D can provide visualization of tumors and other lesions with greater precision than today’s contrast agents, increasing the chance of successful treatment. Previous clinical results from breast cancer patients show selective accumulation of SN132D in breast tumors, as well as pancreas and liver. These data represent a clear first clinical validation that paves the way for broader use of the platform in both radioisotope medicines and additional imaging indications such as endometriosis.

The clinical Phase IIa study SPAGOPIX-02, evaluating SN132D in patients with documented or suspected endometriosis, is now in the analysis phase and we expect topline data before the end of the year. Endometriosis is a painful disease that affects 10% of women of childbearing age and is in great need of better diagnosis and treatment. If there are positive results in SPAGOPIX-02, we believe this study will be important for the further development of the SpagoPix program and will enable further discussions with potential licensing partners.

Through a fully secured share issue of 30.6 MSEK with preferential rights to the company’s existing shareholders and a subscription period of 9-29 November, we have the potential to deliver meaningful results with Tumroid in cancer patients. I am very pleased with the key upfront support from many of our largest shareholders and I look forward to both the existing and new owners joining us on this exciting journey.

Thank you for your continued engagement at Spago Nanomedical, I look forward to keeping you updated as we move forward.

Matt Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB (Published)

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, [email protected]

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in the clinical development phase. The company’s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more accurate diagnosis and treatment of cancer and debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For more information, visit www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is a certified advisor to the company.

