SpaceX workers suffered ‘amputations and crushed limbs’ in Musk’s rush to Mars

Injury rate at SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas in 2022 was six times the industry average – Veronica Cardenas

SpaceX employees have suffered hundreds of injuries, including amputations and “crushed limbs”, while pursuing Elon Musk’s goal of reaching Mars, a company investigation claims.

According to Reuters, there have been more than 600 workplace injuries at the rocket company since 2014, as well as one previously unrecorded death.

Injuries included 100 “cuts or lacerations”, 29 broken bones or dislocations, 17 “crushed” hands or fingers, and eight accidents that resulted in amputations.

Former employees claimed Mr Musk’s obsession with reaching Mars came at the expense of workers’ safety training. The report cited more than a dozen current and former SpaceX employees who said there was inadequate training on the dangerous equipment.

These accidents included the death of SpaceX worker and former US Marine Lonnie LeBlanc in 2014. He died after falling from a truck at a SpaceX facility in Texas and hitting his head on the road.

Another serious injury occurred when a part of a Raptor engine blew off during testing in January 2022, leaving employee Francisco Cabada in a coma.

A worker’s leg was crushed and later amputated while attempting to retrieve a space rocket that fell into the Pacific Ocean in 2016, according to legal filings.

Reuters obtained logs of the accident report filed by SpaceX with US health and safety regulators. Other incidents were highlighted in legal filings or emergency response records.

While the company is required to submit annual injury data to regulators for its facilities, it failed to update authorities in several years between 2016 and 2021.

In 2022, the injury rate at the SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas, was 4.8 injuries or illnesses per hundred workers — six times the industry average of 0.8, according to data filed with regulators.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets have been used extensively for Starlink and NASA launches – SpaceX via Getty Images

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets have been used to launch hundreds of satellites for Mr Musk’s Starlink constellation, carry out dozens of missions for NASA and carry crews to the International Space Station.

The company is in the race to develop a new superheavy rocket, Starship, which will take humans to the Moon, with a planned mission in 2025.

However, SpaceX’s latest launch test in April ended with the rocket spinning out of control 400 feet before explosion.

Tom Molin, a former SpaceX engineer who was fired from the company after raising complaints over company culture, said the company’s Mars mission to “save humanity” made safety a secondary concern.

He said: “The company is justified in bypassing anything that gets in the way of achieving that goal, including employee safety.”

In filings with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, SpaceX said it provided extensive safety training to employees, while it also employed “responsible engineers” who had oversight of safety.

According to the report, regulators fined SpaceX a total of more than $50,000 (£41,000) over the safety incidents.

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com