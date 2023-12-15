SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellite with direct-to-sale capability – Spaceflight Now

A Falcon 9 rocket is ready to support the Starlink 7-9 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The mission also includes the first six satellites that will be used for the company’s direct-to-sell service. Image: SpaceX

Update 11:30PM EST: SpaceX has adjusted the launch time of the mission.

SpaceX is trying to recover from a poor week of launches with a Falcon 9 launch from California. The Starlink 7-9 mission will include another batch of 21 satellites that will go into low Earth orbit, something that has become almost routine for the company.

However, this mission late Thursday is unique in that it will involve the first six Starlink satellites to feature direct-to-sale capabilities. SpaceX said the new function will “enable mobile network operators around the world to provide seamless global access for texting, calling and browsing over land, lakes or coastal waters.”

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket supporting the mission is targeting the end of the launch window at 12:30 a.m. PST (3:30 a.m. EST, 0830 UTC). Spaceflight Now will have live coverage of the mission starting approximately 30 minutes before liftoff.

This direct-to-sale promise for the Starlink network is the beginning of a promise announced by SpaceX founder Elon Musk during an event with T-Mobile CEO and Chairman Mike Sievert at Starbase in Texas in August 2022.

Musk described the capability as a “massive game changer” that would eliminate dead zones in even the most remote parts of the world.

“This is a really big deal,” Musk said during the presentation. “Even if an entire region or country’s connectivity is lost due to a severe storm or flood or fire or tornado, earthquake… even if all the cell towers are taken down, your phone will still work.”

According to an email sent to Katherine Medley, acting division chief of the Federal Communications (FCC) Satellite Licensing Division, on November 30, 2023, SpaceX anticipates launching “approximately 840 direct-to-sale capable satellites over the next 6 months.” “Additional launches will continue beyond that period.”

Jameson Dempsey, SpaceX’s satellite policy director and author of the email, wrote that planned and future launches “will ensure that we can launch a critical mass of satellites in time to provide commercial service later in 2024.”

“Thus, while we understand that the Commission may limit our experimental authorization to satellites that we expect to launch and test in the next 6 months, we request that the launch license include our direct-to-sale The amendment application should include authorization for all 7500 satellites,’ Dempsey wrote.

Siewert noted during the August 2022 event that the upcoming service in the US will use existing T-Mobile mid-band PCS spectrum.

“This allows us to have dedicated Starlink-powered constellations working together so we can see those satellites from every corner of the country,” Sievert said. “If you have a clear view of the sky, our vision is that you are connected.”

“Your phone doesn’t know it’s connecting to space. It will scan for its home network, it will also scan for terrestrial roaming partners,” Sievert said. “And if it fails to see those things, it will scan again and it will connect to an authorized connection to the satellite.” will connect and think it’s connected to a cell tower because that phone is using industry standard technology communications protocols and has the spectrum already built in. At least, most phones in circulation today do. “

A diagram of the Starlink direct-to-sale service. Graphic: SpaceX

In addition to T-Mobile as the US service provider, SpaceX said it has partnered with companies in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and Switzerland.

Originally, the plan was to launch the service using Starlink V2 satellites, which could still host most of the on-orbit antennas. However, due to their size they will need to be launched using a starship.

Musk said during last year’s event that the antenna would be about five or six meters on a side, or about 25 square meters. He noted that if Starship was “delayed longer than expected”, the Starlink V2 mini satellites would need to serve as a holdover solution, which turned out to be the case.

The six direct-to-sale satellites, along with 15 regular Starlink V2 Minis, will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket with a brand new first stage booster. After stage separation, the booster will land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Based on photos published by SpaceX, the payload fairings holding the Starlink satellites have been proven to fly, but the company did not disclose before launch how many missions they have flown.

Source: spaceflightnow.com