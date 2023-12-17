SpaceX to launch first direct-to-sale Starlink satellite this weekend

Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX is set to launch the first batch of direct-to-sell Starlink satellites that will allow global cellular connectivity. Six satellites with direct-to-sail capabilities were to be launched last night, but in view of favorable weather conditions, it has been launched tonight.

“This launch will include the first six Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities that will enable mobile network operators around the world to provide seamless global access for texting, calling and browsing, no matter where you are on land, in lakes or in coastal waters. Be.” SpaceX wrote in its mission briefing.

The launch comes just after SpaceX received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to begin testing the direct-to-sell system. During the 180-day test period, SpaceX plans to transmit data from cellular Starlink satellites to up to 2,000 test instruments on the ground using T-Mobile’s licensed spectrum. The goal of this testing phase is to pave the way for the eventual launch of the cellular Starlink system, starting with text messaging next year for carriers like Rogers in Canada, with plans to introduce voice and data capabilities by 2025.

SpaceX anticipates deploying approximately 840 direct-to-sale capable satellites over the next six months, with ongoing launches to ensure a critical mass for commercial service by 2024. However, SpaceX has only received approval for testing from the FCC, facing a whole host of regulatory hurdles. Approval due to concerns raised by rival companies about potential radio interference.

The launch was scheduled for 9:19 p.m. PT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. In case of continued adverse conditions, a backup window is available the next day at 12:37 AM PT.

Falcon 9 launch now targeted for Friday evening, December 15 @starlink Satellite → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK – SpaceX (@SpaceX) 15 December 2023

Source: driveteslacanada.ca