In the 21 years since its inception, rocketry firm SpaceX founded by Elon Musk has become the world’s space superpower. Its cheap, reusable Falcon-9 rocket dominates the launch industry. Thanks to its Starlink satellite-internet business, the firm sends more mass into orbit each year than any other company and country on Earth.

It still has big ambitions. November 18 saw the second test flight of its Starship rocket, the largest ever built. The first test, in April, ended with a damaged launchpad and a rocket that self-destructed due to a malfunction in several of the first stage’s 33 engines and the failure of its second stage to separate properly.

The second launch was a major improvement. A new water-absorption system prevented the rocket from destroying the reclaimed launch pad. All the engines of the first stage continued to burn. A new “hot staging” separation system, which requires the second stage to start its engines while still attached to the first, appears to perform well (see diagram). The company hoped that the first stage would fly itself back to the ocean floor for landing tests, but it was destroyed shortly after separation. Meanwhile, the second stage reached an altitude of 148 km before some type of malfunction activated its self-destruct system.

Such fireworks are par for the course. Unlike its older rivals, SpaceX places its belief in “iterative design” – trying often and learning from failures rather than trying to anticipate every problem in advance. The lower stages of its Falcon-9 rockets crashed and burned several times before the company mastered the art of taking them off and reusing them, something it had not done before. These days, with more than 250 successful missions, the Falcon-9 is the most reliable rocket ever. One of its boosters has flown 18 times.

If Starship can be made to fly similarly reliably, it could transform the space business. It is designed to carry up to 150 tonnes of mass into orbit, six times more than the Falcon 9 – and, being fully reusable, it is much cheaper to boot. NASA is relying on a modified version as part of its plan to return astronauts to the Moon. Astronomers are dazzled by the prospect of flying giant space telescopes, or sending fleets of rovers to Mars at once.

Its more immediate use would be to boost Starlink. The service provides Internet access throughout the world using thousands of cheap, low-flying satellites. In September, SpaceX said it had 2 million customers. It has attracted military interest following its unplanned role in providing battlefield communications to Ukrainian forces in the war against Russia. The main reason for SpaceX’s $150 billion valuation is enthusiasm about its future. But the business depends on launching huge numbers of satellites (SpaceX plans at least 12,000). Each Falcon-9 flight launches approximately 22 times. Starships can handle a hundred or more at a time, and cost less when doing so.

Competition is increasing. OneWeb, a rival, operates its own fleet of 630 low-flying satellites. And two days before Starship’s second test, Internet giant Amazon announced that two prototype satellites of its own “Kuiper” satellite-Internet system have passed their own in-orbit tests. This should clear the way for the company to begin manufacturing satellites in large quantities at its factory in Washington state. If all goes well, Kuiper could launch Internet service from space late next year.

Satellite broadband isn’t an obvious market for Amazon, a company best known for running an online department store and the world’s largest cloud-computing operation. And SpaceX’s extremely cheap rockets give it a big advantage. Kuiper has purchased the launches from Blue Origin, the rocketry firm founded in 2000 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Although Mr. Bezos is as much of a space enthusiast as Mr. Musk, Blue Origin is far behind SpaceX. It has yet to fly its rockets into orbit. This leaves Kuiper currently dependent on launches from United Launch Alliance, an American consortium, and Arianespace, a European consortium. Both cost much more than SpaceX.

Amazon hopes it can find an edge in consumer hardware instead. One problem with satellite Internet is the cost of the dishes consumers have to purchase to use it. Starlink’s standard dish sells for $599, well below the company’s production costs. Amazon believes it can make its own dishes for $400, a price Caleb Henry of Quilty Analytics, a space-industry consulting company, describes as “a revolution.” (SpaceX’s manufacturing costs are probably three times higher, Mr. Henry says.)

Amazon also says Kuiper will work well with its cloud-computing arm Amazon Web Services. This can provide redundant links between data-centres if their ground connection fails. And the firm says that having its own private, worldwide network will help it comply with privacy and “data sovereignty” laws, ensuring that sensitive customer data will not pass through prohibited countries.

And Amazon can count on customers feeling concerned by SpaceX’s dominant position. Despite US military interest in Starlink, Kuiper has already signed an exploratory contract with the Pentagon. In any case, Mr. Henry says, Starlink’s success among both consumers and troops has helped fuel a “gold rush” in satellite Internet. Low-Earth orbit is about to get even more crowded.

