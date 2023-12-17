SpaceX suit claims rocket launches caused severe damage to ecosystem

SpaceX is facing more scrutiny from environmental groups who are concerned about damage to critical habitats near rocket launches.

Several environmental groups announced a new complaint on Friday about the environmental impacts of SpaceX Starships launched from Starbase, the company’s facility in far southern Texas, SpaceNews reports. In the complaint, the groups alleged that the Federal Aviation Administration failed to properly review the environmental impacts of the first Starship launch before issuing a revised license for the second launch, which took place on November 18.

Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement, “Failing to conduct a thorough environmental review and allowing SpaceX to launch the world’s largest rockets, which explode repeatedly, is a serious threat to wildlife and communities.” “reveals a shocking disregard for this.” SpaceNews about the new complaint. “SpaceX should not be given free rein to use this wonderful area as a sacrifice zone.”

The groups – Center for Biological Diversity, American Bird Conservancy, Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas, Inc., Save RGV and Surfrider Foundation – first filed suit against the FAA in May, with SpaceX later added as a co-defendant. After the first one, Starship will launch on April 20. Environmental groups argued that the agency allowed Elon Musk’s company to bypass critical environmental reviews because of political and financial influence. SpaceX is owned by Elon Musk. The first test of Starship ended with an explosion about four minutes after launch on April 20.

Report says SpaceX visitors damaged habitats

The lawsuit comes as SpaceX officials are aiming for the next weather-delayed Falcon 9 rocket launch late Sunday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

According to a recent report by the Houston Chronicle, the second launch of SpaceX’s rocket on November 18 attracted hundreds of spectators, which caused damage to local habitats that are important for shorebirds in Boca Chica and was decades in the making.

“SpaceX’s Boca Chica launch site is surrounded by state parks and national wildlife refuge lands and critical habitat for endangered wildlife including piping plovers, northern aplomado falcons, Gulf Coast jaguarundi, ocelots and the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle.” Read Center for Biological Diversity.

According to the Chronicle, the US Fish and Wildlife Service said it was the public that caused the main environmental impacts observed in the tidal flats south of the launch pad and that it was working with SpaceX to educate the public on the importance of tidal flat habitat. Can be educated. ,

SpaceX’s $3 billion NASA contract

Under a $3 billion contract with NASA, a Starship lunar lander will be developed to carry astronauts from lunar orbit to the lunar surface as early as 2025. Starship will also be used for missions to Mars in the next decade.

At a December 13 Senate Commerce Committee hearing by the Space Subcommittee, NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said the agency would meet with some environmental regulatory agencies to discuss “the important nature of the Artemis program and how important its success is to the nation.” Is conversing. ,” SpaceNews reported.

Melroy, responding to Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), said she is working “closely” with those agencies to make sure they are “aware.”

