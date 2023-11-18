SpaceX Starship launch: Highlights of second flight of Elon Musk’s Moon and Mars rocket

Elon Musk’s spaceflight company SpaceX launched its Starship rocket off the coast of South Texas on Saturday, a giant vehicle that could change the future of space transportation and help NASA return astronauts to the Moon.

Saturday’s flight of Starship, the powerful vehicle designed to take NASA astronauts to the moon, was not a complete success. SpaceX did not achieve the ultimate objective of the test launch – a partial trip around the world ended with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

But the test flight, the vehicle’s second, showed that the company had fixed major issues that arose during the first test operation in April. All 33 engines on the vehicle’s lower booster stage fired up, and the rocket made it through stage separation – when the booster falls away and the six engines on the upper stage light up to propel the vehicle into space.

“Pretty beautiful,” SpaceX engineer and live launch commentator John Insprucker said on a SpaceX webcast.

SpaceX’s Starship rocket lifted off from Boca Chica, Texas, on Saturday on the vehicle’s second test flight. Credit…Timothy A. Clary/Agence France-Presse – Getty Images

In contrast, the first Starship launch badly damaged the launch site; Several engines on the booster failed, the fire destroyed the rocket’s steering and the flight termination system took too long to detonate.

According to SpaceX’s “fail fast, learn fast” approach to rocket design, successfully avoiding a repeat of previous failures counts as major progress.

However, the second flight posed new challenges that Mr Musk’s engineers would have to overcome.

Shortly after stage separation, the booster exploded – “rapid unscheduled disassembly” in the jargon of rocket engineers. The upper stage Starship spacecraft continued toward orbit for several minutes, reaching an altitude of more than 90 miles, but then SpaceX lost contact with it after the flight termination system exploded.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that no injuries or property damage were reported. It will investigate the accident, which is standard if something goes wrong with any commercial rocket.

Engineers now have to figure out what went wrong with both the booster and the upper stage spacecraft, make corrections, and then try again.

Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever flown. SpaceX aims to make both parts of the vehicle completely and rapidly reusable. This gives it the ability to launch larger and heavier payloads into space and significantly reduce the cost of satellites, space telescopes, people and everything needed to live in space.

The result of the test trip was the latest split-screen moment in the career of Mr Musk, a serial entrepreneur who previously transformed electronic payments with PayPal and electric cars with Tesla. As SpaceX prepared for flight on Friday, Disney and Apple along with another of his companies, Social Network X, formerly known as Twitter, following Mr Musk’s endorsement of an anti-Semitic post on Wednesday Halted your advertising spend.

Many outside observers are optimistic that SpaceX will get Starship to fully function.

The rocket booster’s engines performed better than in the April flight, allowing the lower stage to separate from the rocket’s upper stage. Credit…Eric Gay/Associated Press

Phil Larson, who served as a White House space adviser during President Barack Obama’s administration and later worked on communications efforts at SpaceX, said, “They have fixed the issues identified on their first flight and this “We have advanced further with this type of vehicle than ever before.” “The magic of engineering is that it’s all about learning, iterating the design, and soon flying again.”

Daniel L., executive director of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Dumbacher agreed. “It’s a big launch system,” he said. “It’s going to take some work to get it where it needs to go. I have no doubt that the SpaceX team will be able to figure out how to get the launch vehicle to work.

A few hours before sunrise on Saturday, liquid oxygen and liquid methane began flowing into the starship. There was some fog near the ground but the sky above was clear except for a few cirrus clouds.

The countdown proceeded smoothly and stopped at a planned hold with 40 seconds left on the countdown clock. Then the grip was released, the final seconds ticked away and, shortly after 7 a.m. Central time, the 400-foot-tall rocket slowly soared into the sky. A new deluge system appears to have protected the launchpad, avoiding the cloud of dust and debris that arose in April.

A few seconds later, a massive roar thundered over spectators watching on South Padre Island, about five miles north of the launch site.

2 minutes, 48 ​​seconds after liftoff, Starship successfully completed the most difficult part of flight – “hot staging”, when the six engines of the upper stage ignited before deceleration of the booster. Loud cheers echoed from the SpaceX webcast, which was streamed from the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif.

The Super Heavy booster exploded shortly after separation while the Starship vehicle continued flying in space. It also exploded several minutes after its takeoff. Credit… Adam Davis/EPA, via Shutterstock

Half a minute later, there was a huge shock when the booster – which was to fall into the Gulf of Mexico and sink – exploded. The upper stage continued forward without any damage. But then after a few minutes, the webcast fell into an uneasy silence when contact with the starship vehicle was lost.

Many of the thousands of people who woke up early in the morning to enjoy the launch on South Padre Island said they enjoyed the view. By 4:30 a.m., a long line of cars was waiting in the dark to enter Isla Blanca Park at the southern end of South Padre. Others walked from their hotels to avoid traffic. Boats packed with spectators floated south, outside the exclusion zone to the east.

The launch was experienced not only by those watching along the coast, but also by those located further afield.

Emma Guevara, a resident of Brownsville, a south Texas city west of the SpaceX launch site, said the incident shook her home.

“It was much earlier than we all expected, so it woke everyone up,” said Ms. Guevara, a Sierra Club organizer who has protested against the company’s operations on the grounds.

Top NASA officials congratulated SpaceX.

“Each test represents a step closer to sending the first woman to the Moon with the #ArtemisIII Starship Human Landing System.” Jim Frey, NASA’s associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development, written on x, “Look forward to seeing what can be learned from this trial that moves us closer to the next milestone.”

How quickly SpaceX resolves the Starship issues could determine how soon NASA astronauts return to the moon.

The space agency has hired SpaceX to adapt Starship as a lunar lander to carry two astronauts to the moon’s southern polar regions. Even before the latest Starship test flight, the first landing, currently scheduled for late 2025, was already thought to be likely to be pushed to 2026. SpaceX is also under contract to provide a Starship lander for a second crewed landing, scheduled for 2028.

Photographers and spectators gathered before dawn to watch the launch. Credit…Eric Gay/Associated Press

To land on the Moon, SpaceX will need to launch not just one Starship but about 20 spacecraft, because Starships headed to the Moon will need to refill their propellant tanks before leaving Earth’s orbit.

To this end, SpaceX is planning two other Starship variants.

One would essentially be an orbital gas station in space – a propellant depot in the language of the space business. The second will be a tanker version to carry methane and liquid oxygen to a gas station. Filling the gas station would require a series of tanker flights. A starship headed to the Moon or Mars would launch and dock at a propellant depot and refill its tanks. But no one has yet attempted to pump tons of propellant into a zero-gravity environment.

As a depot orbits the Earth, it passes in and out of sunlight, and the exterior of the depot will repeatedly heat and cool. Maintaining the propellants at a constant, extremely cold temperature inside the depot will be a challenge.

At a NASA Advisory Council committee meeting on Friday, LaKisha Hawkins, an assistant deputy associate administrator for NASA, said the number of Starship launches will be in the “high teens.”

Ms. Hawkins said Starship will launch “on a six-day rotation” from both Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the current Starship launch site in Texas.

NASA has backup. This year, it selected a second lunar lander design from Blue Origin – the rocket company based in Kent, Washington, started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. That design is smaller and is planned for use in the third lunar landing, which will occur no earlier than 2029.

Ryan Mack and Katrina Miller contributed reporting.

Source: www.nytimes.com