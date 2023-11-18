SpaceX Starship launch fails minutes after reaching space

BOCA CHICA, Texas, Nov 18 (Reuters) – SpaceX’s unmanned spacecraft Starship, developed to take astronauts to the Moon and beyond, failed in space just minutes after liftoff during its second test on Saturday , it was believed, because its first attempt had failed. a blast.

The two-stage rocketship lifted off from the Elon Musk-owned company’s Starbase launch site near Boca Chica, Texas, carrying the Starship spacecraft about 55 miles (90 km) above the ground on a planned 90-minute flight into space.

But the rocket’s Super Heavy first stage booster, although it appeared to achieve a critical maneuver to separate from its main Starship stage, exploded in the Gulf of Mexico shortly after separation, a SpaceX webcast showed.

Meanwhile, the core Starship booster headed toward space, but minutes later a company broadcaster said SpaceX mission control suddenly lost contact with the vehicle.

“We’ve lost data from the second stage… We think we’ve lost the second stage,” SpaceX livestream host John Inspruker said.

About eight minutes into the test mission, an explosion appeared in the view of a camera tracking the Starship booster, indicating that the vehicle had failed at that moment. The rocket’s altitude was 91 miles (148 km).

The launch was the second attempt to fly Starship atop its massive Super Heavy rocket booster, following an April attempt that ended in explosive failure about four minutes after lift-off.

The US Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees commercial launch sites, confirmed that an accident had occurred resulting in “damage to the vehicle,” with no injuries or property damage reported.

The agency said it would oversee a SpaceX-led investigation of the test failure and would be required to approve SpaceX’s plan to prevent it from happening again.

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft lifts off with its powerful Super Heavy rocket on Nov. 18, 2023, on an unmanned test flight from the company's Boca Chica launchpad near Brownsville, Texas, US.

The mission was to get Starship off the ground in Texas and into space just short of reaching orbit, then dive into Earth’s atmosphere to splash down off the coast of Hawaii. The launch was scheduled for Friday, but it was moved up a day to allow for a last-minute swap in flight-control hardware.

The ignition of Starship’s 33 Raptor engines sent a shockwave across SpaceX’s Starbase launch facilities before the rocket system began slowly climbing into the morning sky, clearing its launch tower at high speed toward space.

At an altitude of approximately 43 miles (70 km), the rocket system performed the critical maneuver to separate the two stages, the Super Heavy booster intended to dive into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, while the core Starship booster would perform its own maneuver. Blasts into space using engines. ,

But Super Heavy exploded, and SpaceX has not yet detailed the fate of the core stage.

SpaceX said in a post on social media platform X that the engines of the core Starship stage “remained operational for several minutes en route to space.”

“With tests like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve the reliability of Starship as SpaceX looks to make life multiplanetary,” the company said.

A successful test would have taken an important step toward achieving SpaceX’s ambition to build a large, multi-purpose, spacecraft that could fly people and cargo to the Moon and eventually Mars later this decade for NASA. Will be able to send.

Musk — SpaceX’s founder, chief executive and chief engineer — sees Starship as the centerpiece of its launch business eventually replacing the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket that already sends most of the world’s satellites and other commercial payloads into space. .

SpaceX’s primary customer NASA has a stake in the success of Starship, which the US space agency is counting on to play a central role in its human spaceflight program, Artemis, the successor to the Apollo missions of more than half a century ago. Sent astronauts to the Moon for the first time.

During its April 20 test flight, the spacecraft blew itself up less than four minutes into a planned 90-minute flight, causing the flight to go haywire from the start, with some engines failing at lift-off. Musk had said that a fire inside the rocket was ultimately responsible for the rocket’s stage separation failure.

Reporting by Joe Skipper in Boca Chica, Texas, Joey Roulette in Washington and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Will Dunham and Russ Russell

