SpaceX set to launch second Starship test flight in ‘mid-November’ – Spaceflight Now

Aerial view of a fully parked Starship vehicle at Starbase, Texas, on September 6, 2023. Image: SpaceX.

More than half a year after its first flight, SpaceX believes it is on the verge of launching its Starship rocket for the second time.

On Friday afternoon, the company updated its website to announce that a second integrated flight test (IFT-2) of its giant rocket “could launch in mid-November, pending regulatory approval.” Sources suggest the launch could take place on November 13, but this is far from scheduled.

Regulatory hurdles surrounding a fully reusable launch vehicle now center primarily around the conclusion of an environmental review, which is in the hands of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).

Earlier this week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had completed the Starship-Super Heavy safety review. In a statement to Spaceflight Now, the agency said that “the environmental review is the final key element before the FAA makes a licensing determination.”

SpaceX will be introducing several upgrades to both the rocket as well as the launch infrastructure, including their new hot-stage separation system and an electronic thrust vector control (TVC) system.

The FWS is evaluating one of the major upgrades since IFT-1: the water-cooled steel flame deflector, aka water deluge system.

Reached for comment Friday morning, an FWS spokesperson said they had no update to provide regarding their progress.

Overview of the mission plan for the second integrated flight test of SpaceX’s Starship rocket. Image: SpaceX

road to the moon

As was the case with the IFT-1 mission earlier this year, NASA is keenly watching Starship’s progress.

SpaceX only has so much time to move through the development of Starship that it needs to operate as the first vehicle that will be a part of the Human Landing System program within the overall Artemis program.

During 2024, SpaceX is expected to demonstrate its ability to transfer propellant from one Starship vehicle to another in orbit, using the architecture to safely carry the spacecraft to the Moon, below the surface, and back into lunar orbit. There is an important milestone required within.

“This will be a really important indicator for their level of preparedness,” said HLS Program Manager Lisa Watson-Morgan. “And once they get to that point, and once that’s achieved, it gets much shorter from there.”

That propellant transfer mission will also call for at least one additional orbital launch mount, which adds to the importance of being able to demonstrate either the success of changes made or what still needs to be adjusted. .

Watson-Morgan told Spaceflight Now last month that it can be difficult to proceed with this iterative approach, but things become more simple by the end of the test campaign.

“And that means that by the time they get to the end of their test campaign, they will be pretty much ready to fly. It’s more justified, here are the rest of the documents. Let’s go in and authenticate,’” Watson-Morgan said. “So, yes, these are early developmental flights, and these human landing systems are not like Starship, it doesn’t have our life support, it doesn’t have our comms system, it doesn’t have these aspects in place, but it’s still very important and Necessary. So the schedule is important for us.

We will see when launch number two ends on schedule.

Source: spaceflightnow.com