SpaceX plans major NASA demonstration for next Starship launch

SpaceX may attempt a significant demonstration for NASA during the third test flight of its giant Starship rocket, according to the federal agency.

A NASA official revealed Monday that the next Starship flight is expected to include a “propellant transfer demonstration,” though an agency spokesperson said Tuesday that plans are subject to change, as is often the case in the space industry.

SpaceX launched its second Starship flight last month, a test in which the company made progress in the development of the monster rocket, yet fell short of completing the full mission. The propellant transfer demonstration would require that the rocket reach orbit as one of the goals of the demo.

A successful attempt would take Starship beyond its achieved benchmark so far.

“NASA and SpaceX are reviewing performance options during integrated flight testing of the Starship and Super Heavy rocket. However, no final decisions have been made at this time,” NASA spokesman Jimmy Russell said in a statement to CNBC. Is.”

SpaceX did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the plans.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said shortly after the November flight test that the hardware for the third Starship launch “should be ready to fly in 3 to 4 weeks.” But that timeline depends on SpaceX’s review of data from the second flight, preparations on the ground, as well as regulatory sign-off — the Federal Aviation Administration is overseeing an accident investigation that must be completed before the company can launch Starship again. must be completed.

The “propellant transfer demonstration” falls under a $53.2 million NASA “Tipping Point” contract that the agency awarded to SpaceX in 2020. As part of the contract, NASA wants SpaceX to develop and test “cryogenic fluid management” (CFM) technology, which the agency says is essential for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Lockheed Martin and United Launch Alliance were awarded similar contracts for varying amounts.

Starship’s engines are powered by a combination of two propellants – liquid oxygen and liquid methane – that are kept at cryogenic temperatures.

Reaching orbit around Earth requires using up most of the propellant already loaded on the rocket, meaning SpaceX will have to retrofit Starship with more cryogenic propellant to deliver cargo to other planetary bodies. will fill.

This requires launching “Starship tankers” to deliver more propellant to orbit and transferring that propellant to the main Starship rocket. The process is similar to aerial refueling, a practice often used by the military to extend the range of jets.

Under the NASA contract, SpaceX’s first demo will involve transferring 10 metric tons of liquid oxygen between tanks within a Starship rocket. While Starship will not rendezvous with another tanker rocket for this demo, NASA is considering testing progress in maturing the technology.

“The goal is to advance cryogenic fluid transfer and level gauging technology through technology risk assessment, design and prototype testing, and demonstration in orbit. The demonstration will reduce significant risks for large-scale propellant transfer to future human space. flight mission,” NASA says.

NASA has a big stake in the success of the Starship program, as SpaceX has a contract worth up to $4.2 billion to deliver astronauts to the Moon with the rocket under the agency’s Artemis program.

