SpaceX now valued at $175 billion in private markets – higher than any IPO valuation in history

Elon Musk’s Ax may be floundering, but another company owned by the billionaire is on its way to great heights. Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that Musk is in talks to sell SpaceX stock for between $500 million and $750 million at a valuation of $175 billion or more. The figures mean the private space giant, which has still not announced plans to go public, is worth more than any initial public offering in U.S. history, topping Alibaba’s $169 billion IPO valuation from 2014. Is.

The latest private markets valuation for SpaceX also represents a significant increase from the company’s $150 billion valuation in July, when new and existing investors bought $750 million of stock. And that would make SpaceX more valuable than US corporate giants like Disney, which has a market cap of $170 billion, and Comcast, which is worth just over $171 billion.

This is in sharp contrast to Musk’s other asset, X—formerly Twitter—which has seen its value decline since Musk took it private a year ago. Insiders report that

The terms and size of SpaceX’s tender offer are subject to change. And SpaceX did not immediately respond Luck’Request for comment on latest private market valuation.

Bloomberg reported last month that Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expected to bring in $9 billion in revenue in 2023, rising to about $15 billion next year. The company has developed a dominant position in the space transportation market by launching more than 64% of commercial rockets to send satellites, scientific instruments and other payloads into orbit globally in the first six months of this year.

Musk has assembled a strong group of industry talent at SpaceX as he attempts to take market share in both the space transportation and satellite markets, including a former chief NASA engineer and an Apple product designer. Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite business that hopes to provide internet coverage in 60 countries, focusing on hard-to-reach areas, saw its revenue jump from $222 million in 2021 to $1.4 billion last year. wall street journal Reported in September.

The impressive performance led to rumors last month that SpaceX could pull off a Starlink IPO in late 2024. But Musk called those reports “false” and billionaire Tesla and SpaceX investor Ron Barron said he does not expect a public offering for Starlink. Till 2027.

Source: fortune.com