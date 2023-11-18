SpaceX launches Super Heavy-Starship rocket in second test flight, but fails to reach space

Seven months after a catastrophic failure, SpaceX’s most powerful rocket ever, Super Heavy-Starship, lifted off on its second test flight Saturday in an attempt to boost an unpiloted Starship upper stage into space for the first time — but the mission failed. Fell short of that target.

Breaking the morning calm at SpaceX’s Boca Chica launch site on the Texas Gulf Coast, Super Heavy’s 33 methane-burning Raptor engines ignited with flaming exhaust and a ground-shaking roar at about 8 a.m. ET.

People watch as SpaceX’s next-generation Starship spacecraft lifts off with its powerful Super Heavy rocket on an unmanned test flight from the company’s Boca Chica launchpad, as seen from South Padre Island, Texas, Nov. 18, 2023 . Go Nakamura/Reuters

The 397-foot-tall rocket slowly climbed skyward as it swallowed 40,000 pounds of methane and liquid oxygen per second, creating a spectacular display for thousands of area residents, tourists and journalists watching from nearby South Padre Island.

However, the Super Heavy booster broke up shortly after launch, and then a short time later, SpaceX announced that it had also lost the second stage, bringing the flight to an abrupt and premature end.

SpaceX engineer John Inspruker said it appeared that Starship’s self-destruct system was triggered at the end of ascent.

Starship Flat 02: It is not yet known why the Super Heavy booster broke down or why the starship’s upper stage apparently failed just before or after engine shutdown; But the primary goal of the flight is to test the “hot-staging” system to separate the upper and lower stages… – William Harwood (@cbs_spacenews) 18 November 2023

The launch followed an initial test flight on April 20 that ended with a spectacular fire four minutes after liftoff when multiple first-stage engines failed, problems separating the Starship from the Super Heavy booster, and a catastrophic fall. Triggered the rocket’s self-destruct system.

In the wake of the accident, the FAA ordered 63 “corrective” items and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said the company has implemented “over a thousand” changes to improve safety and performance.

The flight plan called for a Super Heavy first stage to boost the Starship’s upper stage from the lower atmosphere. From there, Starship’s own engines were intended to continue climbing into space, circling the ship around the planet, re-entering the atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean and touching down north of Hawaii.

A successful flight would mark a major milestone for both SpaceX and NASA, which is spending billions for a version of Starship to take Artemis astronauts back to the moon’s surface.

SpaceX is counting on the rocket to vastly expand its fleet of Starlink internet satellites and power low-cost government and commercial flights to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Many test flights will be needed to demonstrate the reliability required for astronaut flights and it is not yet clear how long this might take or when the first Artemis moon landing might occur.

More William Harwood

Bill Harwood has been covering the U.S. space program full-time since 1984, first as United Press International’s Cape Canaveral bureau chief and now as a consultant for CBS News.

Source: www.cbsnews.com