SpaceX launches Starship rocket in explosive second test flight

The spacecraft apparently exploded after reaching space.

November 18, 2023, 2:14 pm ET

• read 5 minutes

SpaceX launched its Starship rocket Saturday morning for the second test flight of the deep space shuttle, during which the booster burst after separation and the spacecraft apparently exploded after reaching space.

SpaceX officials said the mega rocket – designed to bring NASA astronauts to the moon – successfully lifted off from Boca Chica, Texas, under the power of all 33 engines. The booster then successfully separated from the spacecraft and shortly thereafter experienced what SpaceX called “rapid unscheduled disassembly” and exploded.

SpaceX’s Starship rocket launches from Starbase during its second test flight in Boca Chica, Texas on November 18, 2023. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Starship’s engines continued to fire for several minutes during spaceflight until SpaceX lost data from the rocket’s second stage, SpaceX officials said during a livestream. Officials said it appeared the spacecraft had exploded.

“It appears that the automatic flight termination system on the second stage activated too late as we were descending over the Gulf of Mexico,” aerospace engineer John Inspruker said during the livestream.

SpaceX’s Starship rocket launches from Starbase during its second test flight in Boca Chica, Texas on November 18, 2023. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

SpaceX congratulated its team for the successful lift-off and booster separation, which comes months after the booster failed to separate during the first flight test.

“With tests like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve the reliability of Starship as SpaceX looks to make life multiplanetary,” SpaceX said on x on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said no injuries or damage to public property were reported after the vehicle was damaged as a result of an “accident” that occurred during the launch.

SpaceX’s Starship rocket launches from Starbase during its second test flight in Boca Chica, Texas on November 18, 2023. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The FAA said it would monitor the SpaceX-led accident investigation to determine the root cause of the incident and ways to prevent it from happening again.

SpaceX will not be able to conduct a third Starship flight test until the FAA determines there is no threat to public safety. The FAA said SpaceX would also have to submit a request to modify its license to add flights.

During the first test in April, the rocket was forced to self-destruct about three minutes after takeoff when the boosters failed to separate.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson congratulated People involved after the second test flight.

“Space flight is a bold adventure that requires a can-do spirit and bold innovation,” Nelson said in an interview. statement on x, “Today’s test is an opportunity to learn – to fly again.”

He added, “Together @NASA and @SpaceX will return humanity to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.”

Starship is designed to carry passengers to the Moon and Mars as part of NASA’s Artemis program, and will eventually carry up to 100 people on long-duration, interplanetary flights.

ABC News’ Gina Sunseri and Gio Benitez contributed to this report.

Source: abcnews.go.com