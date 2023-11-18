SpaceX is attempting to relaunch its giant Starship rocket. Here's what to know

Starship is the largest rocket ever built. Elon Musk hopes to one day take people to Mars.



spacex

hide caption

toggle caption

spacex

spacex

SpaceX is going to make its second attempt to launch the world’s largest rocket ever. The stainless steel monster, known as the Starship, is nearly 400 feet long. Its massive first stage, known only as “Super Heavy,” is powered by 33 Raptor engines that must fire in perfect synchrony to get the Starship into orbit.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk hopes Starship could one day become a cheap, rapidly reusable system that would speed human exploration to the Moon and Mars.

Today’s test flight is a small first step. If it works, Starship will launch from Texas, float into space for a while and then splash down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. But even that can be a difficult goal to reach. here’s why.

Starship’s first flight in April did not go as planned

The first test flight of any rocket is going to be tough , And for its April 20 launch attempt, SpaceX tried to manage expectations. Somewhat jokingly, the official countdown timeline promised “excitement guaranteed” after the launch.

The rocket lifted off just after 8:30 a.m. local time. Almost immediately it became clear that some of the 33 engines on the first stage had failed, and as it climbed into the sky, the forward engines caught fire.

Starship’s first launch attempt ended in failure. The rocket went out of control before exploding about four minutes after takeoff.



Eric Gay/AP

hide caption

toggle caption

Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

Before Starship could separate from its booster, the entire rocket began spinning out of control. It exploded about 4 minutes after take off.

Subsequently, it emerged that Starship’s flight termination system, which was designed to destroy the vehicle if it went out of control, had failed to do its job. In addition, the rocket’s first stage destroyed the concrete launch pad during liftoff, sending up particulate dust and pieces of debris.

The pad failure was particularly embarrassing, says astronomer Jonathan McDowell of the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian. “This huge rocket basically blew up the pad and showered concrete for miles across Texas,” he says.

These rocketry glitches also caught the attention of government regulators. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded Starship pending a safety and environmental review. Earlier this week, regulators cleared SpaceX for a second attempt, due to changes the company made to the design.

This time SpaceX has made some big upgrades

First, engineers have added more power to the starship’s self-destruct system. They carry large explosive charges that will be capable of destroying the powerful rocket if it deviates from its path as it did in April.

The company has also created an entirely new system to connect Starship to its booster rocket. This will allow the spacecraft to use its engines to separate from the booster during flight and continue its journey in orbit. That’s assuming it works: This so-called “hot staging” strategy is new to SpaceX, and is not used frequently on American rockets.

Super Heavy Booster 9 static fire successfully ignited all 33 Raptor engines, with all but two running for full duration. Congratulations to the SpaceX team on this exciting milestone! pic.twitter.com/1hzs768vHg – SpaceX (@SpaceX) 25 August 2023

Third, the company claims that the Super Heavy booster rocket being used in this flight has some notable improvements compared to the previous rocket. Most importantly, it uses an electrical mechanism to control the thrust of its dozens of engines. This should make the spacecraft more robust if one or more engines fail en route.

Finally, there is a major upgrade to the launchpad, which was previously destroyed in flight testing. This time, SpaceX has installed a deluge system that will keep the pad from getting too hot. Such systems are commonly used for other launch pads.

Starship is a big part of SpaceX’s business plans

SpaceX is investing heavily in Starship. Musk had previously said the company had spent $2 billion on development this year alone.

The company has focused on the giant rocket in part because Starship is at the heart of Musk’s dream of colonizing Mars. They hope that a fleet of starships will one day be able to deliver enough supplies into orbit to carry the first settlers to the Red Planet.

This rocket is also a big part of SpaceX’s business with NASA. The space agency has awarded a contract worth about $4 billion to SpaceX to develop Starship into a lunar lander. NASA plans to use a version of the rocket for some of its upcoming Artemis missions to the lunar surface, which could begin as early as 2025.

Finally, Starship plays a very important role in SpaceX’s business very close to Earth. The company’s Starlink satellite internet system is waiting for a major upgrade, but SpaceX’s existing rockets are not large enough to carry the newest, third-generation Starlink satellites into orbit, according to Chris Quilty, president of private space analytics firm Quilty Space. Are. ,

“Not only is Starship costing a ton of cash to develop, but it’s also hampering their ability to launch these Gen-3 satellites,” says Quilty.

Whether this will work or not is anyone’s guess

In this test flight, SpaceX is expected to take off from its launch site in Brownsville, Texas. From there, Starship will launch over the Gulf of Mexico, separate from its heavy booster and enter what McDowell described as a “marginal orbit” that will send it around the world. After this it will fall off the coast of Hawaii.

NASA is paying SpaceX billions to develop Starship into a lunar landing craft, but first it has to prove itself on Earth.



spacex

hide caption

toggle caption

spacex

spacex

This is the plan on paper. What actually happens may look completely different.

SpaceX conducted two tests of the new Super Heavy booster in August. The first, held on 6 August, ended prematurely after four engines failed to function properly. The second, conducted on 22 August, was successful, although two engines failed to run for the full duration of the six-second test.

In addition, the flight will test the rocket’s “hot stage” separation system for the first time. And it remains to be seen whether the thermal protection systems on the starship can withstand the brutal heat of re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

McDowell says he believes any scenario in which the Starship separates from its booster and continues flying should probably be considered a success, regardless of what happens to the spacecraft afterward. But given the difficulty in properly firing up the 33 first-stage Raptor engines, they’re not sure it will get that far.

“I think the ignition reliability of the Raptor engine is the biggest question in my mind at the moment,” he says.

Even if it ends in failure, Quilty believes it will not have an immediate impact on SpaceX’s business. The company currently dominates the market for launching commercial satellites, thanks to past innovations, such as a first stage that can land vertically on a barge. “They’re doing perfectly fine without the starship,” he says.

But McDowell says that given SpaceX’s big ambitions, this monster rocket will have to work sooner rather than later.

“They need the starship to work, after all,” he says. “The big question for me is: ‘How much can they ultimately get away with? How many failures can they afford?’”

Source: www.npr.org