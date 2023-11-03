Space ID 3.0 unveils ID token staking and game-changing upgrades to its permissionless name service protocol finbold

Press releases are sponsored content and are not part of Feinbold’s editorial content. Please for full disclaimer. If you encounter any problems, please inform them [email protected], Crypto assets/products can be extremely risky. Do not invest unless you are prepared to lose all the money you invest.

November 3, 2023

Space ID, a leading name service protocol in the Web3 ecosystem, is proud to announce the launch of Space ID 3.0, a revolutionary upgrade that enables every Web3 community to create their own top-level-domain (TLD). Promises to empower. This visionary initiative has sparked a wave of anticipation throughout the Web3 community, with industry leaders and communities such as PancakeSwap, Injective, Manta Network, and Gnome announcing their plans to leverage this infrastructure for their Web3 domain services .

Space ID 3.0 represents a huge leap forward in the world of Web3 domains, offering a number of innovative features and tools that are set to redefine the way communities and developers interact with Web3 domains. In this press release, we highlight some of the key features of Space ID 3.0.

Easy Web3 domain creation

Creating a Web3 domain has historically been a complex and time-consuming process. Space ID 3.0 introduces a one-stop domain issuance toolkit that streamlines domain creation and makes it accessible to everyone. Users can provide the required details, parameters and media files through a user-friendly form, allowing Space ID 3.0 to simplify the domain creation process.

Built-in NFT marketplace

Space ID 3.0 deploys an infrastructure that provides all top-level domains (TLDs) access to a dedicated domain NFT marketplace, enabling seamless domain name trading. The platform consolidates domains from a variety of sources including OpenSea, Element, ENSVision and others, offering a one-stop hub for discovery, acquisition and listing.

Advanced Domain Management

With the SPACE ID 3.0 upgrade, a more robust domain management system has been introduced, giving users control over their domains. This new flexibility allows users to set up a variety of records, including avatars, social information, and multi-chain addresses, simplifying domain management across different chains and TLDs.

Web3 Name SDK/API

Space ID offers a comprehensive Web3 Name SDK with features designed to facilitate domain name resolution and reverse resolution, empowering developers to harness the full potential of Space ID 3.0 for their applications. The SDK supports different TLDs and dynamically adjusts to new TLDs when verified, ensuring seamless integration for domain name resolution and reverse resolution.

Gnosis – .GNO Domain Connecting Gnosis

genomeSpace, one of the launch partners of ID 3.0, is focused on building a digital-ID product centered on the .GNO domain on Gnosis Chain. This partnership seamlessly integrates the Gnosis Chain’s native communities, dApps, and utilities by connecting the .GNO domain with ENS. The testnet for Gnome is now live, offering users an early opportunity to experience the testnet .GNO domain.

Space ID 3.0 offers users the opportunity to launch their own top-level domains (TLDs). The Space ID team welcomes community members to reach out on Discord to express interest and receive guidance on the domain launch process.

Please note that starting the domain launch process requires a staking of 10,000 $ID tokens, which play a vital role in the domain ecosystem.

About Space ID

Space ID is building a universal name service network with a one-stop identity platform for searching, registering, trading, managing Web3 domains. It also includes a Web3 name SDK and API for developers in the blockchain and provides a multi-chain name service for everyone to easily create and create Web3 identities.

