Space Heater offers 50% cashback on heating your home by training AI

Most space heaters run electricity through high resistance wires to warm your toes. However, the Heatbit Mini is great for training large language models, building AI for large corporations, or mining crypto while heating your home. By doing so, it pays its owners up to $28/month during usage.

“We truly do zero-energy computing,” says CEO Alex Busarov, whom I recently met at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

Busarov says that Bitcoin mining and AI training – which has grown a million-fold over the past seven years – together consume more energy than the entire United Kingdom. All that is wasted as heat, which then often needs to be cooled in the data or compute center, costing even more energy.

Heatbit’s solution: Run distributed AI calculations across thousands of homes. Harvest that power to accomplish important tasks, and use previously wasted heat as a desirable end product for colder people. The company says that every kilowatt-hour used for computing in a traditional datacenter costs an additional .5 kWh of cooling. Meanwhile, people are heating their homes or offices by an extra 1 kWh for the sake of argument, for a total of 2.5 kWh of energy spent between the datacenter and the home.

Space heater/AI trainer option: Run just 1 kWh for a single person’s home. Gain heat, leave cooling, and even leave the datacenter. The net benefit is 60% less energy usage. And, if you want, count green.

“We make the same energy work twice for you,” Busarov says.

In British Columbia, Canada, where I live, we have cheap and clean hydroelectricity, so running the Heatbit would be almost free. Although it will cost me an estimated $32 to run, I will also have to pay $28 in computation fees. At average US energy rates, it would cost $40 to run and pay off the same $28.

The unit itself uses 55 5-nanometer chips with 20 billion transistors to run calculation functions and heat your home. It offers a HEPA filter for air purification as well as heating, can be controlled by an app or with the on-device touch display, and comes with a money-back guarantee. It runs at less than 40 decibels of sound, quieter than a fridge, and Heatbit says it will heat up to 400 square feet.

It’s not cheap either, ranging from $800 to $1,000.

At $28 per month, that’s at least a 28-month payment term, plus you probably won’t be using it during the summer (though it can still filter your air then). On the other hand, you’ll be paying for electricity anyway, and for any other space heater, that’s probably money you flush down the metaphorical toilet.

Heatbit launched through a crowdfunding campaign focused on crypto and sold over $1 million in units. The current unit focuses more on training AI.

A question: What will happen in the summer, when no one wants to heat their homes. Busarov plans to solve this by selling Heatbits globally, so there will always be cool people training the AI ​​to warm up.

Another question for potential customers: Will connectivity to thousands of homes be a challenge? This remains to be seen.