Space Company Astrobotic Will Send Dogecoin to the Moon – Literally

The Dogecoin team made an exciting announcement on X this week, revealing that Astrobotic plans to launch a physical DOGE to the Moon.

Specifically, the coin will be included in the DHL Moonbox and transported via ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket on December 23, 2023.

The initiative is linked to a Dogecoin community fundraising campaign launched in 2015. Cryptocurrency’s trip to the Moon is now set to be realized through a collaborative effort with Astrobotic, an employee-owned space company specializing in advanced navigation, operations, power, testing, and expertise. Computing systems for spacecraft.

Astrobotic has established itself as a major player in the space exploration sector by developing a suite of technologies and systems designed for lunar missions. The company’s line of lunar landers and rovers is dedicated to carrying payloads to the Moon on behalf of various institutions, companies, governments, universities, non-profits and individuals.

Recognized as America’s proving ground for suborbital and lunar exploration, Astrobotic’s test facilities and terrestrial landers play a critical role in expanding global access to space. The upcoming launch of the DHL Moonbox, carrying physical Dogecoin to the Moon, is scheduled to take place in December on ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket.

This accomplishment holds symbolic importance for the Dogecoin community, exemplifying the collective power of effort and crowdfunding in pushing the cryptocurrency into uncharted territories.

The announcement follows Astrobotic’s tweet on May 8, 2021, revealing the unexpected discovery of Dogecoin presented while integrating the Moonbox with the Peregrine lunar lander in 2015, which is scheduled to touch down on the Moon in 2021. is ready. The chances of Dogecoin reaching the actual moon increase. Unique dimension of its journey in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Dogecoin price surge

This news had a positive impact on DOGE’s price movements during the week. At one point during the week the asset was the only large-cap altcoin in the green, rising a massive 10% while the rest of the market was falling heavily.

However, this has not been the case over the past 24 hours, as DOGE is now the only one in the red with a 4.5% daily decline.

