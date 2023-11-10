S&P/TSX Composite edged up marginally on energy gains as US markets edged higher

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index gained modestly Friday on a strength in energy shares, while U.S. markets ended the week higher, led by a two per cent gain on the Nasdaq.

The TSX was relatively flat as tech gains pulled the heaviest south of the border, although Shopify and Constellation Software helped lift the Canadian tech index higher, said Kevin Headland, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed 67.06 points higher at 19,654.47.

Meanwhile, Wall Street rallied broadly to end what was otherwise a lukewarm week.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 391.16 points, or 1.15 percent, at 34,283.10. The S&P 500 index was up 67.89 points, or 1.56 percent, at 4,415.24, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 276.66 points at 13,798.11.

A report from the University of Michigan on Friday gave mixed signals to investors, Headland said. The survey showed that US consumers’ expectations about inflation have risen, while overall sentiment has become weaker than economists had expected.

As expectations strengthen that the U.S. Federal Reserve intends to keep its key rate on hold for some time to come, markets are taking those signals as positive, Headland said.

Headland said investors will be keenly watching economic data released over the next few months for confirmation that the economy is slowing at a steady pace. Any surprise upside, or too much weakness, could signal that the soft landing the market was expecting may not materialize.

“This soft landing scenario is often very difficult to achieve,” he said.

Next week will bring the full slate of economic data for the US, Headland said, including inflation.

Meanwhile, third quarter earnings continued to be on both sides of the border. Headland said some companies are reporting a slowdown in customer demand in their results and the impact of this will continue to be felt in the coming quarters.

“Much of the recent increase in corporate earnings in both the US and Canada has been driven by cost cutting,” he said.

Going forward, it will become increasingly challenging for some companies to maintain certain levels of profit, he said, “because once costs are cut, there is very little wiggle room.”

The Canadian dollar traded at 72.36 cents US, compared with 72.56 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.43 at US$77.17 a barrel and the December natural gas contract was down nearly a penny at US$3.03 per mmBtu.

The December gold contract was down US$32.10 at US$1,937.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$3.59 a pound.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

