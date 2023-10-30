9:40 am: US stocks rise, McDonald’s and GM lead

US stocks recovered some of last week’s heavy losses ahead of a busy week of earnings, the Fed’s rate decision and non-farm payrolls.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 242.47 points, up 0.8%, at 32,660.06, the S&P 500 was up 35.78 points, up 0.9%, at 4,153.15, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 137.92 points, up 1.1%, at 12,780.94.

McDonald’s rose 1.0% after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results, while General Motors rose 1.4% after Bloomberg reported it signed a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers to end a six-week-old strike. Which happened with the same terms as the agreement signed. First by Ford, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chevron rose 0.9% after a sharp decline on Friday in the wake of third-quarter results.

Bank of America upgraded it to buy as “a strategic move in response to an unreasonable decline in shares”.

7:00 am: Futures on Wall Street indicate a bright start

US stock futures saw a rise on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings, with the Federal Reserve’s rate call, as well as a raft of data on data, culminating in the jobs report on Friday.

In pre-market trading, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 0.5% higher, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.6%, and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts were up 0.7%.

The S&P 500 fell into correction territory last week, with a 2.5% decline this week that puts it 10.6% below its 2023 high.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Michael Wilson is predicting more trouble for investors before the end of the year, and reiterating his year-end target of 3,900 for the S&P 500.

He believes earnings expectations for the fourth quarter and 2024 are too high, even in an economy that is performing well.

“Monetary and fiscal policy are unlikely to provide relief and may tighten further,” he suggested, adding that although the Federal Reserve may be hiking for now, it is far from dovish.

In company news, US chipmaker Broadcom and cloud software company VMware have delayed the completion of their $69 billion merger, which was scheduled to close today.

The companies said in a joint statement that they “expect Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware to be completed soon, but in any event before the expiration of their merger agreement”.

Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that Chinese regulators were considering blocking the deal, announced in May 2022.

Elsewhere, fast-food chain McDonald’s will report earnings for the quarter.

