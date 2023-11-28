S&P Global says falling bond yields make another Fed rate hike likely next month, but expects a quicker pace of cuts in 2024.

S&P Global Ratings expects the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points next month.

This is because falling Treasury yields are no longer a constraint on financial conditions.

But the Fed may have to make changes soon as the impact of higher rates fades on the labor market next year.

The final interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve is likely next month, as Treasury yields have become less effective in strengthening financial conditions, S&P Global Ratings said in a Tuesday forecast.

While low inflation led to speculation that monetary policy might soon move toward a cut, the rating agency instead sees a 25-basis-point rate hike in December.

That’s because Treasury yields have fallen after last month’s rise pushed long-term rates above the 5% threshold. S&P said those highs tightened financial conditions, allowing the Fed to hold rates steady at a range of 5.25%-5.50% for two consecutive meetings.

It added, “Since then, financial conditions have eased somewhat (paradoxically increasing the likelihood of another rate hike), seemingly due to the following factors.”

First, the Treasury planned to issue more short-term debt in the coming months, which would provide relief on 10-year yields. The second was October’s consumer prices report, which prompted the market to rule out further rate hikes and push back rate cuts until early 2024.

Meanwhile, according to the note, expectations of a reduction in core inflation pressures are somewhat exaggerated, making it imperative that core inflation remains contained.

But once the Fed starts hiking, this will change sharply in June, when the monthly payrolls report will turn negative and inflation will move closer to target, S&P wrote.

Further cuts will be made in the second half of the year, as the impact of the policy on the labor market becomes more pronounced. The agency expects the rates to rise to 4.6% and 2.9% by the end of 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“If downside risks to our baseline growth emerge, the Fed will not hesitate to cut further,” S&P said. “If the economy continues to decelerate, the restrictive stance could remain at its peak real rate for a longer period of time,” S&P said. “

In its view, the higher cost of capital will reduce US hiring, and the unemployment rate will rise from 3.9% to 4.6% in 2025. Weak economic growth will also put pressure on labor demand.

S&P’s outlook was supported by a speech Tuesday from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who said increased inflation could lead to more rate hikes.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com