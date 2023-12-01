Srinagar, December 1: The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) of SP College organized a lecture on Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Modern Dairy Farming here today.

The lecture was the first of a lecture series on entrepreneurship opportunities for students, a statement said.

Professor Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Professor of Botany and Director Internal Quality Assurance, University of Kashmir was the chief guest at the event. He had an informative talk about the entrepreneurship opportunities available to students in various sectors.

Professor Manzoor spoke on the need to help students realize the potential of entrepreneurship and its importance in the present times

Earlier in his welcome address, Professor (Dr.) GH Jilani Qureshi, Principal of SP College and patron of the program, informed the audience about various initiatives taken by the college to promote the culture of entrepreneurship among the students.

He further said that the college is going to organize a series of lectures to help the budding entrepreneurs move in this direction and enhance their creative energy.

The inaugural lecture was delivered by Dr. Parvez Ahmed Dar, Assistant Professor, Department of Veterinary, Microbiology and Immunology, SKUAST Kashmir. The invited speakers presented a clear view of the various aspects of dairy entrepreneurship and the promising opportunities it offers to students and budding entrepreneurs.

Dr. Parvez introduced the students to the global scenario of dairy farming and the position of our country and our Union Territory in this field. He further said, “There is immense potential for dairy entrepreneurship in our Union Territory, especially the Kashmir Division.”

He stressed on the students to explore entrepreneurship opportunities as they have great potential and potential. He presented a comprehensive view of innovation and entrepreneurship as well as various initiatives taken by the college to help students with their ideas and aptitude.

Source: m.greaterkashmir.com