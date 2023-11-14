S&P 500 takes a break ahead of US inflation data

CPI October reading due early Tuesday

Nov 13 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 closed slightly lower in Monday’s session as investors held their breath ahead of a key inflation reading that could signal how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high. .

After a solid rally in the index on Friday, the market on Monday turned its attention to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due on Tuesday morning. Economists expect headline growth of 3.3% in October, down from 3.7% in September. But core prices are expected to remain unchanged from last month.

The CPI reading, along with the labor market, “is clearly in the driver’s seat for what it means to the financial markets, because it dictates the economic situation,” said Matt Stuckey, chief portfolio manager of equities at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. That’s where Fed policy goes from here.” Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“The market expects the Fed to raise interest rates and for that to be true, you need continued progress on the inflation front,” he said, along with a cooling in the labor market.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders have pegged the probability at about 86% that the Fed will keep interest rates on hold in December.

While the CPI reading was the key issue keeping investors “in a holding pattern” on Monday, Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut, said they were also digesting the weak US credit outlook issued.

Moody’s on Friday cut its outlook on US credit ratings to “negative” from “stable”, citing a larger fiscal deficit and deterioration in credit affordability.

O’Rourke said this increased investors’ reluctance to make major decisions before the weekend deadline, which could potentially result in a US government shutdown.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson unveiled a Republican stopgap spending measure on Saturday aimed at preventing a shutdown, but the measure immediately faced opposition from lawmakers of both parties in Congress.

However, on Monday afternoon, top US Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer expressed tentative support for Johnson’s short-term funding bill, which would keep the government open through the weekend.

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on October 27, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid acquires licensing rights

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 54.77 points, or 0.16%, to 34,337.87, the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 3.69 points, or 0.08%, to 4,411.55 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 30.37 points, or 0.22%, to 13,767.74. .

Major US stock indices have risen so far this month, driven by a stronger-than-expected earnings season and hopes that US interest rates are near their peak.

Of the S&P 500’s 11 major sectors, energy (.SPNY) was the biggest gainer, rising 0.7%, while utilities (.SPLRCU) were the biggest losers, falling 1.2%.

Boeing (BA.N) rose 4% on Monday, helping keep the Dow afloat after Bloomberg News reported that China is considering resuming purchases of 737 Max planes.

And, the Emirate of Dubai placed an order for 90 more Boeing 777X jets at the opening of the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

The S&P Healthcare Index (.SPXHC) was the benchmark’s second-biggest percentage gainer, adding 0.6%. Its biggest percentage gainer was dialysis company DaVita Inc (DVA.N), which rose 6.5%.

Other medtech companies rallying included Insulet (PODD.O), which rose 5.6%, and Dexcom (DXCM.O), which gained 4.6%, with Abbott (ABT.N) rising 1.9% as analysts responded to the data regarding cardiovascular benefits for Novo. Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) weight-loss drug Vegovy.

While shares of Tesla (TSLA.O), up more than 4%, the Consumer Discretionary Index (.SPLRCD) got some support, offset by declines in giants like Apple (AAPL.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O). Helped in reducing weight. S&P 500 Technology Index (.SPLRCT).

Advancing issues outnumber declining issues on the NYSE by a 1.08-to-1 ratio; On the Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; The Nasdaq Composite recorded 52 new highs and 227 new lows.

9.34 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, compared with 10.97 billion in the previous 20 sessions.

Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York, Shruti Shankar and Amrita Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis

