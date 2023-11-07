S&P 500 rises for seventh consecutive day, on track to best win of 2023: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 18, 2022 in New York City.

Spencer Platt getty images

The S&P 500 rose on Tuesday, putting the broad-based index on pace for its longest winning streak in nearly two years, as Wall Street looked to build on November’s rally.

The S&P added 0.35%, rising for the seventh straight day for the first time since an eight-day winning streak in November 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 80 points, or 0.24%. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, gaining about 1%.

As yields fell, technology stocks rose, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note trading nearly 7 basis points lower at 4.595%. Some notable gainers included Microsoft, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices, which each rose about 1%. Datadog surged 28% for one of its best days on record after topping quarterly results and presenting a strong outlook.

“I think the market is responding to lower yields today,” said Andrew Slimmon, noting that those moves also contributed to last week’s rally.

“We could see some consolidation because of such a strong move last week, but the S&P is only at 4,370, so I still think there will be nice upside at the end of the year,” said the managing director of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Wall Street continued to assess whether last week’s rally could continue after all three indexes completed their best weeks in 2023. So far this month, all major averages are on pace for gains, with the Dow up 3.4%. The S&P and Nasdaq have jumped 4.5% and 6.2%, respectively.

November’s rally in stocks contrasts with a weak October that saw the S&P 500 slip into correction territory. Investors turned optimistic after interest rates were left unchanged following the Federal Reserve meeting last week. Treasury yields fell and stocks rose.

Elsewhere, Wall Street awaits more comments from central bank speakers, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Disney, Wynn Resorts and Occidental Petroleum are due to report quarterly results this week.

Source: www.cnbc.com