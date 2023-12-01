S&P 500 reverses summer losses to hit 2023 record

After several ups and downs this year, stock investors are in a celebratory mood. The S&P 500 set a new high for the year on Friday, a day after November saw its best month of 2023, in a rally that quickly erased the benchmark index’s steep decline over the summer.

The reversal came as investors cheered signs that the Federal Reserve has finished raising interest rates, the primary tool in the central bank’s effort to slow inflation. Those higher rates are putting pressure on corporate valuations as they raise costs for consumers and companies and attract investment outside the stock market.

Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell boosted investors’ bullish mood on Friday by suggesting that the economy remains as cool as expected.

“We are getting what we wanted to get, now we have the ability to proceed cautiously,” Mr Powell said at an event.

With a 0.6 percent rise on Friday, the S&P 500 surpassed the year’s previous high set in late July. The index has risen more than 10 percent from its low in late October. The week was the fifth consecutive weekly gain for the index, its longest winning streak since June.

Investors are also encouraged by the fact that the rally has been broad-based. This is driven by the big technology companies that dominate the index, but also supported by the rise of more than 80 percent of the stocks in the index last month.

Overall, the S&P 500 has risen nearly 20 percent this year, surprising many analysts who predicted in early 2023 that the index would extend its struggles from 2022, when it had fallen nearly 20 percent. The November rally has left the index just 4 percent below its all-time high, which many consider the level that must be surpassed to confirm a new bull market.

As inflation continues to ease, weakness in the economy has put the Fed on pause as officials attempt to slow rising prices without pushing the country into a serious recession. Fed officials kept interest rates steady at their meeting last month in anticipation of a further rate hike to get the economy fully functioning.

Investors welcomed the central bank’s caution after fears grew over the summer that the resilience of the economy – which grew at a brisk 5.2 percent pace in the three months through September – would prompt the Fed to raise rates even further, And will keep them high. For a long time.

The 10-year Treasury yield, one of the most important interest rates in the world, has fallen about 0.8 percentage points to about 4.2 percent since its peak in October, a big move in that market. That decline has driven down borrowing costs that track 10-year yields, like mortgage rates, and helped lift stocks.

The decline has offset some of the rise in Treasury yields that had unnerved investors over the summer, sending the S&P 500 below its previous high for the year set in late July.

On Friday, the S&P 500’s rally coincided with a sharp decline in two-year Treasury yields, which are sensitive to investors’ changing interest expectations.

But some analysts and investors cautioned that the rise in the S&P 500 does not represent the precarious situation in which many companies across the country find themselves. Even if the Fed refrains from raising rates further, they say, a longer period of keeping rates at their current, elevated level could still cause pain for corporate America.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies in the United States, which lack the scale of the giants in the S&P 500 and feel the effects of interest rate changes and economic fluctuations more sharply, ended nearly 9 percent below its peak. lives. in July, and up only 4 percent for the year.

Source: www.nytimes.com