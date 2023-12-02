S&P 500 hits new 2023 high as stocks rise for fifth straight week

U.S. stocks rose Friday afternoon, capping a stellar performance in November while investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning that it would be “premature” to conclude whether Fed rate hikes are over or “speculation.” “It will have to be determined when the cuts can start.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.6% to hit a new closing high for 2023, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.8%, or about 300 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced 0.5%. All three indices closed positive for the fifth consecutive week.

Stocks posted their best monthly performance since 2022 in November as conviction that the Fed will raise rates gave way to rising expectations of a rate cut before the summer.

“This is one of the best months we have seen in the last decade,” eToro US investment analyst Kelly Cox told Yahoo Finance Live. “And I think it shows us how surprised investors were by the Fed’s accommodative stance after its November 1 meeting.”

Powell spoke on Friday after October data showed inflation fell to its lowest level since 2021. Despite his pushback against talk of a rate cut, the market recovered from earlier losses as he hinted the central bank may raise rates.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell further after OPEC+ failed to convince skeptical investors of additional production curbs. WTI crude futures (CL=F) were down more than 2% to trade above $74 a barrel, while Brent (BZ=F) futures were below $83.

A look at the coming week Falling interest rates and modest home inventory have squeezed the U.S. housing market, as both buyers and sellers hesitate to make a move in a challenging market. One of the largest home builders will give investors the latest information about the future of property construction, as Toll Brothers (TOL) plans to report earnings in the coming days. Retail market observers will also get new information and forecasts from big chains including Dollar General (DG) and Lululemon (LULU). Their earnings follow several weeks of retail reports that have built on the theme of a more savvy, leaner American consumer. The release of job openings and labor turnover data for the month of October will provide investors with more information about the labor market. Additionally, the November jobs report will also be released late next week, a key indicator that will determine the direction of the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign. Yahoo Finance’s Brent Sanchez has a graphical description of what to watch for next week:

Apple and Paramount are in talks to bundle services The TV bundle that has long defined the entertainment industry is getting a second life, at least among streaming services that are increasing their focus on packaging multiple services for subscribers. Apple (AAPL) and Paramount (PARA) have discussed bundling their streaming services at a discount, The Wall Street Journal reports, as the companies try to cut down on congestion and customers paying for multiple services. Withdraw from taking membership. According to the report, the potential combination would cost less than paying for both services separately, and details are still unclear. Entertainment companies are facing pressure as consumers are flooded with choices and the streaming business matures. Analysts expect consolidation on the horizon, and Paramount in particular is viewed as a potential acquisition target. Streamers have also raised prices and adopted ad-supported schemes to increase revenue. The benefits of the bundling strategy arise from discounted pricing for customers and a more robust product offering from streamers. While some customers may choose to sign on to a service and then cancel after binging shows, a bundle may provide a more compelling reason to stay, with access to a larger library and more exclusive shows and movies.

Trends in shares in afternoon trade Here are some of the top stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page during afternoon trading on Friday: Paramount (PARA): The entertainment company rose more than 9% on Friday afternoon after The Wall Street Journal reported that Paramount and Apple (AAPL) are in talks to potentially bundle their streaming platforms. The proposed Apple TV+/Paramount+ combo service would likely be more affordable than keeping the two services separate, and would give subscribers access to exclusive content in both catalogs. Pfizer (PFE): Shares of the pharmaceutical giant fell 6% on Friday morning after the company said it would not proceed with a study of its two-dose obesity treatment after a high level of side effects in patients included in the trials. Coinbase (COIN): Shares of the crypto platform rose more than 6% on the back of impressive returns for the year after a major settlement between US authorities and Binance that analysts say has resolved a degree of the uncertainty hanging over the industry. Coinbase is trading at almost four times the price at which it started the year. Bitcoin (BTC-USD): The world’s largest cryptocurrency glowed with optimism in December as it extended a rally that is hitting a 19-month high as investors are banking on the approval of a spot exchange-traded fund that would invite more capital investment into the industry. Will do. Bitcoin rose nearly 2% to surpass $38,000.

Stocks move higher even after Powell talks about rate cuts Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that it would be “premature” to conclude that rate hikes are over or “speculate” about when cuts might begin. In prepared remarks at Spelman College in Atlanta on Friday, Powell expressed hope that the central bank will soon declare victory in its fight to curb inflation. But investors took the cautious comments seriously, as major indices edged higher in the final hours of morning trading. Powell’s comments come after a fresh study on the Fed’s favorite inflation measure — the core personal consumption expenditures index — showed that inflation is slowly easing, Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schoenberger reports. Core PCE reached 3.5% in the month of October, down from 3.7% in September, continuing the decline from 4.3% in June. The full impact of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes has not yet been felt, he said. This suggests the Fed will keep interest rates on hold at its next meeting in less than two weeks.

Tesla stock falls after Cybertruck debut Tesla’s (TSLA) much-anticipated Cybertruck has arrived as the company has handed over the first batch of the vehicle to buyers. At first glance the market was not impressed; Shares of the all-electric automaker fell 2% in Friday morning trading. The decline comes as CEO Elon Musk faces fallout from his interview at the New York Times (NYT) DealBook conference earlier this week, in which he cursed advertisers fleeing his social media company X. Drivers interested in the Cybertruck base model will have to hand over $60,990, which is 50% more than the estimate when the company announced the new model years ago. “There’s not a huge portion of the population that can afford it, especially where interest rates are,” said Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at auto research firm Edmunds. As Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schaefer reports, the truck’s launch caps a tumultuous year for Tesla, which has seen its stock price soar on the prospects of its artificial intelligence targets, while several price cuts And pressure is also coming amid weak margins.

