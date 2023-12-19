S&P 500 gains and losses today: Solar stocks rise on Enphase cost cuts
key takeaways
- The S&P 500 rose 0.6% on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, amid optimism over a Fed rate cut, strong housing data and the traditional “Santa Claus rally.”
- Shares of Enphase Energy lifted the index as it laid off employees and cut other costs in response to the tough macroeconomic conditions facing the solar sector.
- FactSet also warned about macroeconomic uncertainty and said it would cut costs, but its shares fell.
It was another strong day for US equities, with the S&P 500 rising 0.6%, amid continued optimism over a Federal Reserve rate cut next year and a report showing an increase in home construction last month. The gains came at a time of year when the market often moves higher – the so-called “Santa Claus Rally” near the holidays.
Shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) led the S&P 500, rising 9.1% when the maker of solar energy products announced it was cutting jobs and taking other steps to reduce expenses. , as it faced a “challenging macroeconomic environment”. Shares of First Solar (FSLR) rose 4.1%, and other stocks in the sector also rose.
Illumina (ILMN) shares rose 8.1% after activist investor and company critic Carl Icahn indicated he was launching a second proxy fight against the gene-sequencing firm in a bid to bring more of his supporters onto the board of directors.
Shares of Boeing ( BA ) climbed 1.2% as the plane maker received its first order for a single-aisle jet in nearly 30 years from German airline Lufthansa ( DLAKY ).
Shares of FactSet Research Systems (FDS) fell 2.1%, Tuesday’s weakest performance among S&P 500 stocks. The decline came as the financial data provider lowered its full-year guidance and said it would cut costs due to “continued macroeconomic uncertainty.”
Shares of Xcel Energy (XEL) fell 0.4% after Colorado regulators decided to reject a proposed “green” electric resource plan in favor of a less expensive plan.
Source: www.investopedia.com