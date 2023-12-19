S&P 500 gains and losses today: Solar stocks rise on Enphase cost cuts

key takeaways

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, amid optimism over a Fed rate cut, strong housing data and the traditional “Santa Claus rally.”

Shares of Enphase Energy lifted the index as it laid off employees and cut other costs in response to the tough macroeconomic conditions facing the solar sector.

FactSet also warned about macroeconomic uncertainty and said it would cut costs, but its shares fell.

It was another strong day for US equities, with the S&P 500 rising 0.6%, amid continued optimism over a Federal Reserve rate cut next year and a report showing an increase in home construction last month. The gains came at a time of year when the market often moves higher – the so-called “Santa Claus Rally” near the holidays.

Shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) led the S&P 500, rising 9.1% when the maker of solar energy products announced it was cutting jobs and taking other steps to reduce expenses. , as it faced a “challenging macroeconomic environment”. Shares of First Solar (FSLR) rose 4.1%, and other stocks in the sector also rose.

Illumina (ILMN) shares rose 8.1% after activist investor and company critic Carl Icahn indicated he was launching a second proxy fight against the gene-sequencing firm in a bid to bring more of his supporters onto the board of directors.

Shares of Boeing ( BA ) climbed 1.2% as the plane maker received its first order for a single-aisle jet in nearly 30 years from German airline Lufthansa ( DLAKY ).

Shares of FactSet Research Systems (FDS) fell 2.1%, Tuesday’s weakest performance among S&P 500 stocks. The decline came as the financial data provider lowered its full-year guidance and said it would cut costs due to “continued macroeconomic uncertainty.”

Shares of Xcel Energy (XEL) fell 0.4% after Colorado regulators decided to reject a proposed “green” electric resource plan in favor of a less expensive plan.

