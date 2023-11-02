S&P 500 futures rise as focus shifts from Fed to latest earnings report: Live updates

7 hours ago

Inflation rate in South Korea is reported to be faster than expected for the third consecutive month

South Korea’s inflation rate accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with the consumer price index rising 3.8% year-on-year.

That was more than the 3.6% expected by economists surveyed by Reuters, and also better than the 3.7% increase in September.

This reading is the third consecutive month that the inflation rate in the country has increased after reaching a 25-month low of 2.3% in July.

– Lim Hui Ji

5 hours ago

Hong Kong retail sales see slowest growth since start of year

Hong Kong’s retail sales grew at the slowest pace since January, highlighting the impact of the global high interest rate environment.

Official data late Wednesday showed retail sales rose 13% in September on a year-on-year basis, down from 13.7% growth the previous month.

“The reason for the sluggish recovery is high interest rates, which are dampening consumption and tourism, external trade and investment,” said DBS economist Samuel Tse. “HK economic fundamentals closely follow Mainland (China).”

Tse says external demand from both China and the rest of the world was weak, suggesting rising rates have moderated consumption through higher term deposit rates, a stronger Hong Kong dollar and a weaker asset market.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

5 hours ago

Australia’s September trade surplus falls to lowest in 32 months

Australia’s merchandise balance for September shrank by 6.79 billion Australian dollars ($4.37 billion) on a seasonally adjusted basis, official data showed.

The reading was the lowest since March 2021 and below the Reuters poll estimate of AU$9.64 billion.

Exports declined 1.4% due to a decline in non-monetary gold shipments. Imports increased by 7.5% due to a 74% increase in imports of industrial transport equipment.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said it has stopped reporting data on business services monthly and will now publish it quarterly.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

8 hours ago

Stocks on weekly gain momentum

With more than half of the trading week now in the rearview mirror, the three major indices are on pace to finish higher.

The Dow and S&P 500 have climbed 2.6% and 2.9%, respectively, since the beginning of the week. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 3.3%, underscoring the particularly strong performance of technology stocks.

– Alex Haring

8 hours ago

Watch shares move in extended trading

These are some of the stocks that are rising after hours:

SolarEdge – Solar stocks dropped 23% after SolarEdge posted a disappointing third-quarter report and outlook for current quarter revenue.

Qualcomm – Shares jumped 3.6% after the wireless technology giant beat analysts’ estimates in its fiscal fourth quarter,

Airbnb – The vacation rental platform fell nearly 3% due to underwhelming revenue guidance.

– Alex Haring

9 hours ago

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were trading at stable levels on Wednesday night.

Dow futures remained near flatline, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were about 0.1% higher.

– Alex Haring

