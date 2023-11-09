S&P 500 futures rise after index posts longest winning streak in 2 years: Live updates

7 hours ago

China’s consumer prices fell in October

China’s consumer prices fell in October as the world’s second-largest economy grappled with an uneven post-Covid recovery.

Data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed the consumer price index slipped 0.2% year-on-year, more than the 0.1% decline expected by economists polled by Reuters.

This comes after China’s CPI remained unexpectedly flat in September, highlighting the need for further policy support.

Producer prices fell 2.6%, slightly less than the expected 2.7% decline and the 13th consecutive month of decline.

Country Garden shares fell 6% in choppy trading

Hong Kong-listed shares of Country Garden, one of China’s biggest property developers, fell more than 6% in volatile trading.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that China’s State Council instructed the local government of Guangdong province to help arrange the rescue of the country garden by Ping An Insurance Group.

Ping An later denied the report in a statement on Wednesday, saying “the Reuters story is false, and it has not received such requests from any relevant government department/agency.”

Ping An’s Hong Kong shares fell 1.43%, while the broader Hang Seng index fell 0.32%.

China’s CSI 300 was flat.

Bank of America says large-cap active fund managers outperformed in October

According to Bank of America’s Savita Subramaniam, equities suffered losses in October, but large-cap active funds managed to deliver a strong performance.

Last month, 68% of large-cap active managers outperformed their benchmark, the firm’s head of US equity and quantitative strategy said in a recent report. The average fund beat its benchmark by 34 basis points, he said.

To put things in perspective, the S&P 500 declined 2.2% in October and the Russell 1000 declined 2.5%, limiting three-month losses for both indexes as bond yields rose and stocks fell. .

The funds’ focus on large-cap names helped them manage last month. “Fissures began to form within the Magnificent 7, but the largest quintile of the Russell 1000 performed 5x better than the smallest quintile. [percentage points] (-1.7% vs -6.7%),” Subramaniam said.

Nasdaq Composite on track to end the week up more than 1%

With Wednesday’s session ending, the trading week is more than halfway through. All three major indexes are on track for winning weeks, but some have more modest gains than others.

The three major indices this week are as follows:

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading on Wednesday:

Disney – Shares rose more than 3% after the media giant beat analysts surveyed by LSEG for fiscal fourth-quarter profit. Disney+ subscriber numbers also remained strong.

Arm – Shares fell nearly 7% as investors focused on the semiconductor company’s weak guidance.

Lyft – The rideshare platform slipped nearly 2% after reporting worse-than-expected bookings and offering weak current-quarter guidance on measurement.

stock futures are lower

Stock futures fell shortly after 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Dow-linked futures fell 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

