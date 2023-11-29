S&P 500 could fall 27% due to US recession signals

BCA Research has predicted that shares could fall as much as 27% due to the recession. Thomson Reuters

BCA Research said in its 2024 outlook that the S&P 500 could soon suffer its worst decline since 2008.

This is because the US economy is on track to enter a recession due to high interest rates.

The investment research firm has predicted that stocks could fall as much as 27% due to the recession.

According to BCA Research, the stock market could decline by more than 25% next year due to high interest rates, which are impacting economic activity and ultimately leading the US towards a recession.

Although forecasts have become more upbeat as the US approaches the end of the year, the US is still on track to slip into a recession at some point, which spells trouble for the stock market’s near future.

“Recession in the US and Eurozone was delayed this year, but could not be avoided,” the strategists said. Developed markets (DMs) remain on a recession path unless monetary policy is significantly eased. “As such, the risk/reward balance is quite unfavorable for stocks.” Said.

When the economy eventually heads into recession, it could drag the S&P 500 down to 3,300, strategists have predicted, which would mean a 27% decline from the index’s current level.

Such a steep fall would be the worst year for investors since 2008, when the benchmark index fell 38% in the wake of the great financial crisis.

BCA strategists predict that this decline could also occur within the next year, with a recession looming in mid-2024, unless the Fed has reason to ease monetary policy “substantially.” However this is unlikely, as inflation is unlikely to decline so rapidly:

“We remain in the disinflation camp, but expect inflation will not slow fast enough for the Fed and ECB to cut rates in time to prevent a significant rise in unemployment,” the strategists said. “Unless there is an imminent recession or inflation subsides completely, the Fed is unlikely to cut rates before next summer.”

Economists have been warning of a possible recession by 2022, when central bankers begin aggressively raising interest rates to control high inflation. Higher rates risk further tightening of financial conditions and pushing the economy into recession – and the effects of the Fed rate hikes are already beginning to show several warning signs in the economy.

Lending conditions are tightening under the influence of higher long-term interest rates, leading some experts to warn of a default cycle looming on the horizon.

BCA strategists said “cracks” also appear to be forming in the job market as companies slow down the pace of hiring. The US added 150,000 jobs during the month of October, significantly less than the 297,000 jobs added the previous month.

American consumers also seem to be losing enthusiasm after spending wildly in the summer. While Black Friday sales may have hit record numbers, households have largely depleted their excess savings from the pandemic, and monthly retail sales in October declined for the first time in seven months – a possible sign that That consumer-led recession is on the horizon, some strategists say.

Still, investor sentiment has lifted in recent weeks as stocks continue to rise and the market anticipates the Fed cutting interest rates next year. Deutsche Bank, Bank of America and RBC Capital Markets recently predicted that a dream economic scenario could lead to the S&P 500 hitting a new record in 2024.

Source: www.businessinsider.com